Booking.com Joins Forces with Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, Amplifying LGBTQ+ Representation in Travel and History

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, Booking.com continues its mission to make it easier for everyone, regardless of who they love or how they identify, to experience the world by announcing a partnership with the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center , a cornerstone institution dedicated to preserving and promoting LGBTQ+ history and culture. This alliance underscores Booking.com's ongoing commitment to championing diversity and inclusion in the travel industry, while also amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and experiences.

"Booking.com is incredibly proud to be a Founding Partner of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, making it easier for visitors to learn more about a significant piece of history for the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement, in one of the most popular travel destinations in the world," says Arjan Dijk (he/him), CMO and Senior Vice President of Booking.com.

The announcement of the new partnership coincides with Booking.com's release of new research highlighting the importance of inclusivity in travel experiences. Some of the research insights include:

LGBTQ+ travelers continue to face significant challenges, with more than half (59%) of American LGBTQ+ travelers experiencing discrimination when traveling. Additionally, 50% of American LGBTQ+ travelers agree that being LGBTQ+ has made them more insecure and self-conscious as a traveler.

When presented with the choice, over half (58%) of American LGBTQ+ travelers say they prefer to visit destinations where LGBTQ+ tourism is already well established, compared with 46% who would rather consider locations where their presence could contribute to broadening social awareness and acceptance.

Beyond their own decisions, American LGBTQ+ travelers recognize progress within the travel industry, with 72% saying increased inclusivity has made them feel more comfortable when traveling.

To learn more about this year's insights, the research methodology, and for the global statistics, please visit Booking.com global media room .

