Book Depot named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

THOROLD, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Book Depot was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world- class business practices. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices.

Book Depot is the largest bargain book wholesaler and retailer in North America, and their people are at the heart of everything they do. Guided by their core values and passion for achieving results at work and in life, they are driven to provide a consistently exceptional customer experience for all those their products and services reach, through constant growth and innovation. An entrepreneurial culture has been the key to their success as they embrace technology to innovate and achieve operating excellence.

"This year's Best Managed winners demonstrate the organizational grit required to thrive in these increasingly uncertain times," said Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "By putting their people first, and showing the courage to experiment and take risks, they were able to overcome some of today's most pressing challenges. This year's winners were able to succeed because they weren't afraid to fail."

Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include (but are not limited to) enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

"We are honored to receive the prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies award during a year that is truly unlike any other. We are proud to join a select group of Canadian companies who have inspired us with their leadership in areas of innovation, strategy, and culture," said Wilf Wikkerink, CEO of Book Depot. "We express our deepest thanks to the entire Book Depot family, our valued clients, and our many partners who have placed their trust in us for so many years."

"Now in its 28th year, the Best Managed program has witnessed a stark shift in business sentiment since its inception, and simply focusing on the bottom line is no longer a recipe for success," said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "New and continued winners of the program are increasingly showing a meaningful commitment to their people and purpose. Their determined focus has not only led them to remain competitive on the world stage—particularly during these turbulent times—but to fostering more holistic organizations, united towards achieving a common goal."

2021 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at a virtual gala. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders. The Best Managed program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Book Depot (www.bookdepot.ca)

Book Depot has been a leader in the wholesale bargain book business for over 35 years. Their 500,000-square-foot production facility, equipped with state-of-the-art automated order fulfillment technology and 500+ dedicated team members, allows them to deliver on their customers' needs.

Additional brands within the Book Depot portfolio include their B2C websites: Book Outlet, Kidsbooks.com and Lillypost, a children's book subscription box.

A strong culture of innovation and growth has been key to Book Depot's success as they consistently strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Combined with this strong culture is their core purpose of Enchanting the Mind – one book at a time. The importance of reading and the belief that books should be accessible to all is the driving force for their operations. For more information, visit www.bookdepot.ca

