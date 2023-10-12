Bonterra Energy Announces Participation in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference (the "Conference"), which will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mount Royal University in the Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall, 4825 Mount Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta. The Conference is being held between 7:30 a.m. MT and 4:00 p.m. MT and features 45 participating companies.

Patrick Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brad Curtis, Senior Vice President, Business Development, will be giving a 25 minute presentation followed by a 10 minute moderated Q&A session from 2:20 pm MT to 2:55 pm MT. In addition, members of Bonterra's management team will be available throughout the day at the Company's exhibitor booth to meet with attendees and discuss the Bonterra opportunity. Interested parties can register for the conference at this link.

About the Conference

The Schachter Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors with an interest in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other executives as they share stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalty companies, clean tech along with critical metals companies. The TMX Group is a major sponsor of the Conference, which is designed to provide attendees with information they need to make smart investment decisions in Canada's energy sector, as a new energy cycle gains momentum.

About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation forging a grounded path forward for Canadian energy. Operations include a large, concentrated land position in Alberta's Pembina Cardium, one of Canada's largest oil plays. Bonterra's liquids-weighted Cardium production supports the Company's return of capital strategy, focused on generating long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. An emerging Montney exploration opportunity is expected to provide enhanced optionality and an expanded potential development runway for the future. Our shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE" and we invite stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for ongoing updates and developments.

For further information: Bonterra Energy Corp., Patrick Oliver, President & CEO; Robb Thompson, CFO, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: [email protected]