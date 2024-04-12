Bonsai Enables Global Commerce with MyBestBrands Acquisition, Launches Inspiration Commerce Group

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Bonsai, a Canadian B2B e-commerce SaaS, has made a bold move by acquiring MyBestBrands (mybestbrands.de), Germany's leading luxury fashion discovery platform based in Munich, Germany. This marks the third acquisition recently completed by Bonsai.

Since inception, Bonsai has been helping shoppers find and buy products at the point of inspiration. The consolidation of Bonsai and MyBestBrands into Inspiration Commerce Group (ICG), marks a pivotal moment in the comparison shopping industry. Together, the combined businesses will provide shoppers an unparalleled product discovery experience and merchants a single global distribution channel. Formed through the integration of Bonsai's industry-leading checkout solution with MyBestBrands, along with the planned acquisition of other comparison shopping sites in 2024, ICG stands to become the global category leader.

This strategic acquisition of MyBestBrands, a trusted authority in product discovery, brings significant European presence to ICG's portfolio. The acquisition sets the stage for an exciting roadmap under the Inspiration Commerce Group umbrella. The vision is crystal clear: to emerge as the undisputed global online platform where users can effortlessly discover, compare, and instantly buy products they love.

"For over a decade, shoppers have loved MyBestBrands as one of Germany's preeminent online shopping destinations, driving merchants like Gucci, MyTheresa, Luisa Via Roma significant annual revenue," said Saad Siddiqui, co-founder and CEO of Bonsai. "With Bonsai's technology and MyBestBrand's market presence, Inspiration Commerce Group is uniquely positioned to consolidate and lead the comparison shopping market."

This acquisition helps bring group revenues to well over $30 million annually, with no signs of slowing. Inspiration Commerce Group's unwavering commitment to pursuing profitable growth, steering clear of dependency on venture capital and bold, decisive execution underscores a sustainable and pragmatic approach to building. Beyond being a victory for Canadian startups, this strategic move sets a new benchmark for growth and collaboration in the industry.

SOURCE Bonsai

For further information: Brett Reed - VP, Inspiration Commerce Group, [email protected]