Bonne Maman Giving Canadians 24 Reasons to Smile this Holiday Season

Always in demand during the holiday season, the limited-edition, high-value Bonne Maman Advent Calendar features mini jars of exclusive holiday flavours such as Fig with Cardamom, Pear and Mirabelle Plum, and Lemon and Yuzu.

As high-quality spreads made from natural ingredients, over half of which is fresh fruit, Bonne Maman's classic jam jars also come with a long shelf life. This means your calendar makes for a gift that keeps on giving for weeks, even months, because you don't have to use or consume your 24 holiday jams right away.

"The advent calendar is always such a special treat since every year I get to try a mix of flavour combinations that you can't find on store shelves," added TV personality and two-time cookbook author Christine Tizzard, Bonne Maman's Canadian brand ambassador.

The Bonne Maman Advent Calendar can be purchased in-store at Costco (ON/QC), IGA (QC), Metro (QC), in specialty stores across Canada, and online while quantities last. Visit bonnemaman.ca for availability.

In 2020, Bonne Maman also released two new additions to their INTENSE Fruit Spreads line, Orange and Cherry. INTENSE Fruit Spreads are made with even more fruit than the classic Bonne Maman line and 38% less sugar than the common household jam. Bonne Maman has also produced a Pumpkin Spice Spread, available now on limited release in select Ontario and Quebec grocery stores.

