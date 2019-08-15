BonLook Partners with NHL MVP Taylor Hall on Men's Eyewear Collection

Canadian star hockey player becomes the first ever to collaborate with BonLook on a men's collection, creating four all-new designs

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - BonLook – a Montreal-based eyewear brand – today announced the launch of a four-piece men's eyewear collection, designed in partnership with New Jersey Devils and NHL star, Taylor Hall. The premium collection marks the first men's collection collaboration by BonLook – a brand already recognized for its successful design partnerships with Canadian personalities, including Maripier Morin, Tessa Virtue and more. The collection will launch on August 15, 2019 across all of BonLook's 34 Canadian retail locations, as well as online at BonLook.com.

As a budding style icon and proud Canadian, Hall was a natural fit for the BonLook brand. A reflection of his personal style, Hall played a significant role throughout the design process and the development of each of the four unique frames that make up the collection.

Aesthetically, the collection features neutral colours and clean lines while making strong use of subtle design details – all creating a minimalist, yet stylish look that is at once classic and edgy. An added personal touch, Hall thoughtfully named each piece for a loved person, or place in his own life.

"Taylor embodies all that we look for when it comes to a partnership and we couldn't be more thrilled about his involvement in our first ever men's collaboration," said BonLook CEO and Co-Founder, Sophie Boulanger. "From our very first meeting, our team felt inspired by his achievements, work ethic and keen interest in the design process. We are so pleased with the final product and are proud to be expanding our offering with a dedicated men's collection collaboration."

''When the BonLook team approached me, I was interested in the idea of a collaboration for a few reasons. First, BonLook is a recognizable, young and growing Canadian company that provides stylish products at a great price. Also, I have been wearing blue light protection glasses in the last year during the NHL season, either when we are travelling, or at night using my phone, tablet or laptop. I saw this as a great opportunity to combine my interest in fashion and design with a product I was already a fan of," stated Taylor Hall.

About the collection

The four styles, Kingston, Augusta, Louise and Andrews, each offer a minimal design while representing an upscale look that is universally flattering.

Kingston and Augusta

Crafted in rich Italian acetate, both frames flatter those with square, round, oval and heart-shaped faces. For those looking for a hint of colour in their eyewear, Kingston and Augusta offer select green-tinted lenses.

Louise and Andrews

Ultra-wearable and slender construction offers a 'cool-guy vibe' without being overly trendy. The best part? Each frame is universally flattering (especially on those with wider faces) and are available in three warm-neutral and masculine colourways. Both styles are offered with prescription, or sunglasses.

The Taylor Hall X BonLook collection will be available at BonLook's 34 stores across Canada and at BonLook.com on August 15, 2019 starting at $149 CAD and $99 USD including single vision lenses.

The campaign launching across Canada was overseen by Tania Fugulin, Creative Director of BonLook, in collaboration with Eva Hartling, founder and President of The Brand is Female. The photographer for the campaign was Neil Motta from Rodeo Production while video direction was Wade Hudon.

ABOUT BONLOOK

BonLook offers an innovative sales experience along with products that have style and unfailing quality. Since its inception, the company has aimed to improve the accessibility of prescription glasses in the goal of creating a must-have fashion accessory with an unbeatable quality-price ratio. Initially launched online, the company now has 34 stores and plans to reach 40 stores in Canada in 2020. Today, BonLook defines itself as the ultimate destination to build a covetable eyewear wardrobe featuring styles designed in Montreal.

Now 375 employees strong, the company is a prime example of the success of the omnichannel trend in the retail sector. The strength of this model differentiates BonLook from other retailers in the field of optics in Canada.

For more information, visit www.bonlook.com.

ABOUT TAYLOR HALL

Taylor Hall was the first overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft selected by the Edmonton Oilers. As a first round draft pick for the Edmonton Oilers, Hall was named to the NHL All-Star Game in 2011, 2016 and 2018. Taylor was a member of Team Canada and has won two gold medals in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, he joined the New Jersey Devils and at his second season with the Devils, Hall won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, becoming the first Devils player in franchise history to win the award.

