Bone Broth Beverage Brand, Beck's Broth, Announces Expansion Across Canada with New Retail Partners and the Onboarding of a COO

This spring, Beck's Broth is bringing its beloved collection of decadent bone-broth based drinks to the masses with new retail listings

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Beck's Broth, a Kitchener-Waterloo based CPG brand that provides delicious beverages in a bone broth base is thrilled to announce expansion plans this spring.

The company, which has amassed a cult-like following, is pleased to announce the onboarding of new COO and partner Domenique Mastronardi as well as new listings with national retailers including Well.ca, Natura Market and Healthy Planet.

Beck's Broth Founder Beckie Prime (left) and COO Domenique Mastronardi (right) are expanding their collection of decadent bone-broth based beverages across Canada with new retail listings and growth plans this spring. (CNW Group/Beck's Broth)

The company was created by Beckie Prime, a registered holistic nutritionist, who was looking for a way to help her clients get more nourishment into their diets in a simple and delicious way. "When I first came up with the concept of pairing bone-broth with my favourite drinks like coffee and hot chocolate, I couldn't believe no one had done it yet." said founder Beckie Prime.

The bone broth company, which launched in 2021, rebranded in fall 2023, moving to a more sustainable (and scalable) powder format. The product line includes a rich and creamy bone-broth based hot chocolate and instant coffee, offering 14g+ of clean protein per serving.

"Bone broth-based hot chocolate or coffee is still a foreign concept to people. We want to change the perception of how bone broth tastes. We have an innovative product and can't wait to make it more widely accessible. I am thrilled to be bringing Domenique on board as well as some incredible retail partners to help me revolutionize the bone broth category!" says Prime.

Domenique Mastronardi, who has been appointed COO will be bringing her expertise in engineering and operations. Domenique studied biological engineering at University of Guelph and completed her master's in food and sustainability engineering.

"Together, we want to make Beck's Broth the biggest, baddest bone broth company that's out there. Beckie and I have a shared passion for nutritional wellbeing and are so excited to be bringing Canadian innovation that is sustainable and nutritious to the category . Being able to now bring my complimentary skill sets to the business and work with my best friend…well that just sweetens the deal for us!" says Domenique Mastronardi, COO of Beck's Broth.

Available in single-serve powder formats, the products are a deliciously drinkable way to enjoy the nourishing benefits of bone-broth daily. With the new formulation and brand identity, Beck's Broth has quickly developed a loyal community and fanbase.

Over the past year Beck's Broth has scaled its team, grown 300% and secured listings at Well.ca, Natura Market and Healthy Planet. This April, they also received the One to Watch Award at the CHFA (Canadian Health Foods Association) West Expo.

About Beck's Broth:

Beck's Broth is a blend of decadent and delicious bone-broth based drinks including hot chocolate and coffee, that deliver on nourishment. Based in Kitchener-Waterloo, ON, Beck's Broth's collection of smooth drinks supports gut health and nourish the body. Each serving holds 14+ g of protein from its organic, pasture-raised bone broth base, which is sustainably sourced from New Zealand.

Beck's Broth is available at www.becksbroth.com , Well.ca, Natura Market, Healthy Planet and other boutique grocers and specialty health food stores across Canada.

