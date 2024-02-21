BONDI SANDS APPOINTS 'GAY MAN WITH A SPRAY TAN' COLT PAULSEN AS FIRST-EVER CHIEF TANNING OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, the number one global tanning brand Bondi Sands announced its most colorful hire to date - Colt Paulsen, AKA, @gaymanwithaspraytan , has been appointed Chief Tanning Officer (CTO), the first C-Suite role of its kind.

From growing up in a rural town of 4,000 people to growing his social media following to over 1 Million, the 27-year-old Nebraska native and TikTok star joins the Australian tanning brand's executive leadership team to bring fresh vision and foresight with bronze-colored glasses.

Colt Paulsen, CTO

Throughout his tenure, Colt will serve as a brand ambassador in all things bronze, hosting events, international brand pop-ups, QVC® Programs and will even visit Australia on a heritage brand trip. Colt will also be crucial to furthering the brand's self tanning DNA, providing always-on tanning education to guide consumers on how best to apply the brand's award-winning sunless tanning essentials.

"When we were evaluating our current executive team, we knew we needed the tanning authority on board with a persona as iconic as our Bondi Beach-inspired tan," said Alexandra Peek, Bondi Sands Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to have Colt play a pivotal role in broadening our impact and bringing the Australian glow to the world."

Known for his all-over golden glow and wealth of Kardashian-Jenner knowledge, the entertainment expert and E! News Kards Katch Up Host previously hosted Bondi Sands' blue carpet Technocolor launch event in April 2023 in Los Angeles, as well as celebrated the brand's launch into Walmart stores at the Bondi Sands Beach Club Miami pop-up in September.

"I've been a huge Bondi Sands fan for YEARS now, so to be Bondi Sands' first-ever CTO is a true honor and a privilege - I'm thrilled to be a part of the biggest tanning brand in the world!" said Paulsen. "I can't wait to let my passion for self tan shine - with a K! I've always joked that Ken's job is beach and my job is tan, now I have an official title to prove it!"

About Bondi Sands

Home of the sand, sea and sun, Bondi Sands is inspired by the iconic Australian summer and the desire to bring confidence to our global community through healthy, glowing skin. Established in 2012, Bondi Sands quickly rose to cult-status as the number 1 Globally Best-Selling Self Tan and Suncare brand, bringing the iconic Australian lifestyle to Bondi Babes all year round. The Australian-made, high quality formulas work to give you glowing, healthy skin that hydrates and nourishes with each application.

SOURCE Bondi Sands

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]