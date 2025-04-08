Bond Brand Loyalty Announces New President & CEO, Morana Bakula

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Bond Brand Loyalty, the leading customer engagement and brand experience agency, today announced that Morana Bakula has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. Bob Macdonald will assume the role of Founder & Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and advisory support to the executive team as the company accelerates its long-term vision and growth trajectory.

Morana Bakula, President & CEO of Bond (CNW Group/Bond Brand Loyalty ULC)

Since joining Bond in 2012 as a Customer Experience strategist, Bakula has driven significant organic growth for Bond, across financial services, automotive, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors. Appointed President in 2023, Bakula has shaped Bond's strategic direction, ensuring the continued delivery of client-centered solutions, and building on the unique culture at Bond. She is the first female executive to take on this role of both President and CEO at Bond.

A recognized industry leader, Bakula was named one of Loyalty Magazine's Top 30 Under 40 in 2022 and has served on the Board of Directors for Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Ontario. Prior to joining Bond, Bakula held multiple strategic and leadership roles at State Farm, Fifth P Solutions, and KPMG.

"Morana's vision, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental in driving continued growth for our company," said Bob Macdonald, Founder and Chairman of Bond. "In her years with us she has grown the company by leading with grace, values and passion for our industry. I cannot imagine a better leader to take Bond into its successful future."

As a mother and first-generation immigrant, Bakula embodies the multifaceted complexity of leadership today within the global marketing and business services industries. Her appointment is a testament, not only to Bond's commitment to providing the best level of service to its clients, but also to continuing to foster a culture of innovation and growth with a forward-looking approach.

Bond has been on a trajectory of significant growth, reinforced by strategic investment from Mountaingate Capital in 2023 and an expanded leadership team in 2024. The company continues to expand its full spectrum of services–including strategic advisory, digital marketing, technology, and analytics–to help brands deepen relationships with customers and employees, turning known connections into lasting loyalty.

"Bond has always been about creating enduring relationships that drive business growth," said Bakula. "I'm honored to lead this incredibly talented team of experts as we continue to push the boundaries of customer experience , deliver meaningful value to clients, and build the future of loyalty together."

About Bond

Bond is a global insights-driven, customer engagement company that creates growth by building lasting connections between brands, their employees and their customers. Through decades of experience and the use of loyalty science, Bond transforms brands to be more customer-centric by combining innovative AI technologies and rigorous methodology from behavioral science and human-centered design. Renowned for the Bond Behavioral Institute and the Synapze cloud platform, Bond is continuously recognized for its unique approach to tapping the incredible growth potential in known customer connections to create lasting customer bonds.

Based in Toronto, Bond is powered by 800 people and operates across eight offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit bondbl.com and follow along on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Bond Brand Loyalty ULC

