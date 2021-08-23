Bond Bakery Brands Backs Holy Napoli Pizza, Adding a Leading Canadian Frozen Pizza Company to its Growing Investment Platform

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Francesca, Dave and the Holy Napoli team. They have developed a premium product that fits seamlessly within our existing platform. Our investment will allow Holy Napoli to immediately increase production capacity and further expand distribution across Canada. At Bond, we look to scale companies and we are thrilled to be able to do so with such a motivated team," said Nicolas Mulroney, Co-Founder, President & CEO of Bond.

"Francesca and Dave have done a remarkable job building Holy Napoli from scratch. Because of their relentless focus on quality, the brand has a loyal following. We are thrilled to provide the support and tools required for them to accelerate the growth of Holy Napoli," said Cameron Loree, Co-Founder, EVP of Investments & Corporate Development. "Holy Napoli marks Bond's fourth investment since 2020. We continue to focus on family- and founder-owned bakeries seeking support for their next wave of growth," added Cameron.

Bond is an investment platform that aims to accelerate the growth of bakery companies and be impact-leaders within their communities. The company is dedicated to making positive change through food and prioritizes developing a bond with all stakeholders including our employees, our customers, our shareholders, and the environment, along with all the communities we serve.

"We reached out to Bond Bakery Brands in the search for a partner with deep food industry expertise to support the next phase of growth at Holy Napoli. We immediately connected with the co-founders Nicolas, Cameron and Matt, their commitment to quality and their genuine passion for positive impact through the Bond platform," said Dave Vukets, President of Holy Napoli.

"I started Holy Napoli out of a love for handmade, Neapolitan-style pizza and was determined to make the best tasting pizza in the freezer aisle," said Francesca Galasso, CEO of Holy Napoli. "We are excited to announce our partnership with Bond and further expand our product offerings, distribution, and brand awareness. Together we are uniquely aligned to turn Holy Napoli into a leading pizza brand that Canadians seek out and value," added Francesca.

Bond would like to thank their legal advisors at Wildeboer Dellelce LLP for their support on this investment.

About Bond Bakery Brands Limited

Based in Canada, Bond Bakery Brands Limited is a stakeholder-focused investment platform accelerating the growth of bakery companies. Started by three friends, its mission is to demonstrate that business can be a force for good, and that profit and impact can go hand in hand. Bond is focused on building a diverse and inclusive workforce that bakes high quality, delicious breads, pizzas, cakes, cookies, buns and more for retail and foodservice customers throughout North America. Bond's portfolio of bakeries includes Portofino Bakery Ltd., Pace Processing and Product Development Ltd., Coco Bakery Inc., and Holy Napoli Pizza Inc. Through these bakeries, Bond employs more than 600 people across 11 facilities in Canada.

