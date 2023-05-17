Introducing BOMBAY® CITRON PRESSÉ a vibrant flavoured gin bursting with the taste of freshly squeezed Mediterranean lemons, made from a 100% natural fruits infusion with no added sugar.

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® continues to push the creative boundaries of flavour innovation with the launch of BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ in Canada just in time for summer. Made from a 100% natural fruits infusion, BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ is a new distilled gin, that captures the taste of freshly squeezed Mediterranean lemons, perfectly balanced with the vibrant juniper notes of the brand's signature vapour infused London Dry Gin.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE flavour portfolio is inspired by iconic cocktails, all delivering a bright, naturally refreshing taste. Building on the brand's premium gin credentials and following the release of BOMBAY BRAMBLE in 2021, BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ takes its flavour inspiration from another classic gin cocktail, the Tom Collins. People are increasingly eager to explore new flavours that allow them to be creative with cocktails, while demanding authenticity, quality, and natural ingredients, and recently there has been a growing popularity for flavours within the citrus space. With its bright, zesty lemon flavour, BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ is continuing to disrupt and redefine the flavoured gin category, elevating simple cocktails and inspiring creative twists.



Like BOMBAY BRAMBLE and the original BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, this fresh, vibrant gin is the result of a highly crafted infusion process, answering a continued demand for natural premium spirits. Instead of adding artificial additives or sugar after distillation, BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ contains hand-picked Mediterranean lemons, which have been harvested early in the season to capture their zesty, citrus notes before being hand-peeled and concentrated to create a 100% natural fruits infusion. This infusion is then married with the brand's vapour infused gin – perfectly balancing the taste of freshly squeezed lemons, whilst enriching the juniper notes of the gin. The real fruits infusion with no added sugar gives BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ a distinct colour and natural flavour.



"As a brand, we strive to stir creativity within our consumers by producing a gin that acts as the perfect canvas for cocktails and we're taking that one step further with our newest flavour expression," said James Fisher, Senior Brand Manager for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Canada. "In keeping with our unique vapour infusion process, we're able to continue building our flavoured portfolio and elevate the gin category while favouring natural, premium ingredients with no added sugar. BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ is inspired by the iconic cocktail, the Tom Collins," says Fisher. "Allowing gin fans to enjoy a taste of the familiar, but with a twist, this new innovation offers a naturally elevated twist on the traditional G&T or Gin & Soda, perfect for stirring some creativity into your next cocktail."





As with all BOMBAY SAPPHIRE products, the possibilities for cocktail experimentation are at the heart of this new flavour expression. With its natural colour and taste, BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ is easy to mix and the perfect canvas for bartenders and gin fans alike to celebrate their cocktail creativity. Wonderfully bright and fragrant lemon is underpinned by the classic notes of the brand's vapour infused gin, providing a natural sweetness and a brilliant base for a host of cocktails. For a mindfully refreshing taste, pour over ice with soda and a squeeze of lemon. BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ also shines in many other gin-based drinks like a zesty Pressé & Cloudy Lemonade, Pressé & Tonic or an Ultimate Tom Collins, bursting with fresh lemon juice. The zesty gin also works beautifully in more complex cocktails such as an irresistible White Lady, a silky sophisticated classic with an appealing sour finish, or a Southside Fizz which uses champagne to create a more elevated cocktail - both perfect for those special, celebratory occasions.



BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ, (40% ABV) is now available to purchase at major liquor stores across Canada. It will also be available at select bars nationwide. To learn more, visit bombaysapphire.com now.

Pressé & Soda

Ingredients

1.5 oz BOMBAY® Citron Pressé

3.5 oz Fever-Tree Club Soda

1 Lemon Wheel

Method: Add BOMBAY Citron Pressé to an ice-filled short glass and top with soda water. Stir & garnish with fresh lemon wheel.

Ultimate Tom Collins

Ingredients

1.5 oz BOMBAY Citron Pressé

Citron Pressé 0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

0.3 oz Simple syrup

2.5 oz Fever-Tree Club Soda

1 Lemon Wedge

Method: Add BOMBAY Citron Pressé to an ice-filled highball glass. Add lemon juice & simple syrup and top with soda water. Stir & garnish with fresh lemon wheel.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.



ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including the World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in the US for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.



www.bombaysapphire.com

www.instagram.com/bombaysapphire

www.facebook.com/BombaySapphire



BE BRILLIANT AND INSPIRED. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND BOMBAY CITRON PRESSÉ ARE TRADEMARKS.

