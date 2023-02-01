As part of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE's mission to Stir Creativity and inspire creative self-expression, the brand has collaborated with the Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate to design the first ever special edition BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bottle in Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® announces the Canadian arrival of the brand's highly anticipated artist Special Edition bottle, which pays homage to cultural icon and prolific artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The beautiful collectable shines a light on Basquiat's fearless creativity and their joint mission to make the art world more accessible to all who have a passion for self-expression, a part of the brand's ongoing 'Stir Creativity' platform.

The Special Edition bottle features one of Basquiat's earliest works, his Untitled (L.A Painting). Never before licensed and only displayed to the public once, it is a masterpiece influenced by the surrounding remote environment of Venice Beach, L.A where Basquiat found security and solitude away from the hustle and bustle in New York in 1982. Exhibited in Basquiat's second ever show, the piece features many of the key motifs that are associated with his work: the crown, the bird, the coin and the skull which are all beautifully collaged over soft hues of blue. Through the social commentary behind his graffiti inspired artwork, Jean Michel created a global legacy and has greatly influenced modern and contemporary art.

With a shared mission to inspire and enable creativity in us all, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate bring to life this special edition bottle, which aims to highlight his fearless creativity and meaningful artistic expression that transcends generations.

"We're thrilled to be launching the special edition bottle in Canada to honour Basquiat's dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art," said James Fisher, Senior Brand Manager of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE. "This collaboration was born from a shared mission to shine a light on the arts and inspire creative self-expression within everyone. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global charge to stir creativity - a call to arms for everyone to unlock their creative potential."

Like Basquiat and his sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE constantly strives to foster creative self-expression and open alternative pathways to champion equal representation in the arts.

"We are excited to collaborate with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE to share Jean-Michel's work with those passionate about his art, life, and journey," said Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux of the Basquiat Estate.

Recognized as the ultimate canvas for cocktail creativity that inspires bartenders and drinkers to experiment with flavour and versatility, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate have created a signature cocktail – the "King Meets Queen". Inspired by Basquiat's sharp colours, stark lines and stabbing contrast, this cocktail is made to stand out and shine next to the Special-Edition bottle this February and beyond, as an ode to Basquiat's constant curiosity.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition bottle is available at select retailers across Canada.

BASQUIAT X BOMBAY SAPPHIRE SPECIAL EDITION

SIZE: 750 ML

SRP: $30.50 (price may vary by province)

ABV: 40%

ON SHELVES: February 2023, in select provinces

"King Meets Queen"

The Official Cocktail of the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure©

1.5 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin

0.5 oz Real Pineapple Puree

0.5 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Honey syrup 1:1

5 oz Fever-Tree Premium Tonic

METHOD: Build ingredients in balloon glass with fresh cold draft ice. Garnish with two pineapple top leaves and a few slices of jalapeno (or other pepper) in the drink.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable global gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.



ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including the World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in North America for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.



ABOUT THE BASQUIAT ESTATE:

The Estate is the heir to the legal rights and interests of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Estate works to preserve and exhibit his artwork, and to be a source of accurate information about the life and work of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Estate was administered by Gerard Basquiat, the late artist's father, until his passing in 2013. It is currently administered by the late artist's sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat.

Partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives.

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

