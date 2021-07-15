BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Calls on Canadians to Unlock Their Creative Potential

As an extension of ' Stir Creativity', the global platform by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® meant to inspire people to engage with their inner artist and unlock their creative potential, Bombay Art Project is the latest example of the brand leading emerging art initiatives in Canada, which also include the annual Artisan Series and Most Imaginative Bartender competitions. All are designed to push the boundaries of creativity.

In Canada, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® has partnered with acclaimed curator Ashley McKenzie-Barnes to cultivate an experience that features the artistic work of Ben Z Cooper, Raquel Da Silva and William Ukoh through the adaptation of sculpture, AR and multimedia landscapes, that incorporate unique elements of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® experience.

"This past year, our realities have been altered as we've watched the world undergo dramatic shifts during restrictive lockdowns and reduced mobility," says Ashley McKenzie-Barnes. "While this has been difficult, we have learned how to re-imagine the joy of art and communication. We can't wait for Canadians to experience these installations and reflect on what this year has taught them about their creativity, personal growth and imagination."

Toronto's installation, Sunday in the Strand of 4C, created by William Ukoh and Raquel Da Silva is an ode to the meditative nature of self-care Sundays born from personal observations, past and present. The interior has LED lights inspired by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® blue that provides a different experience for evening-viewing while maintaining the calm essence of the piece.

In Vancouver, spectators will experience a sculptural installation, which includes an augmented reality component, by Ben Z Cooper titled Effervescent Dream. Cooper's installation will invite people to look up and perceive the world through a lens that constantly refracts and bends reality, creating a dreamy and peaceful atmosphere. The work was inspired in part by a classic gin and tonic as the installation takes on a feeling of being fully immersed in a fresh, bubbly cocktail.

"The experience is designed to intentionally inspire diverse audiences to discover artistry, challenge their senses and stir creativity within themselves," says James Fisher, Customer Marketing Manager, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

"The installations set out to further Bombay Sapphire's goal to discover the possibilities within and encourage consumers to be brilliant and inspired."

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skilfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ® brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND CREATIVITY

Launching the 'Stir Creativity' campaign in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition running in NAM for the last 14 years to hosting The Glasshouse Project, a global advocacy programme bringing together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity.

For ten years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has run The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform. The brand has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick and Tom Dixon for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Designer Glassware Competition.

