Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ Unveils What's Next in Fresh at the Global Produce & Floral Show

"Fresh produce has always been relevant--and it's always evolving, but how people connect with it continues to evolve," said Timothy Escamilla, CEO of Bolthouse Fresh Foods™. "We're reimagining what fresh can mean--bringing inspiration to the produce aisle and creating new ways for consumers to make it part of their daily lives."

Recently recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies of 2025, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ continues to build on more than a century of carrot expertise with a bold vision for the future. That vision expands with its new Sparks, Georgia facility, increasing capacity and reach for customers and consumers across the Southeast.

Showcasing Innovation at IFPA

At this year's show, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ will spotlight its latest innovations--bridging health, convenience, and flavor across snacking and side-dish occasions. Featured products include Carrot Fries, Organic Side Dish Sizzlers, Chip Dipper Carrots, and Reindeer Snacks.

Carrot Fries offer a craveable, fresh twist on America's favorite comfort food. Cut from real carrots, they deliver fewer carbs, less starch, and more natural nutrition--available in four bold flavors: Classic Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch, Bold BBQ, and Spicy Southwest Chipotle.

"We're seeing tremendous enthusiasm from customers for Carrot Fries," said Melissa Oliver, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "They align perfectly with the air-fryer trend and bring renewed excitement to the produce set. Carrot Fries deliver exactly what today's shoppers want--simple, fresh, and flavorful options that make healthy eating enjoyable."

Organic Side Dish Sizzlers build on Bolthouse Fresh Foods' organic leadership with colorful rainbow carrots and chef-inspired seasoning blends--ready to roast, sauté, or air fry in minutes.

"The organic category continues to be a major driver of growth and opportunity," said Escamilla. "Organic Rainbow Side Dish Sizzlers™ bring color, flavor, and ease to the table--inviting new shoppers into organics while giving loyal consumers a fresh, exciting way to enjoy them."

Chip Dipper Carrots feature wavy ridges that echo the texture of a classic ridged chip, creating a sturdy, scoopable carrot built for dipping. They bring a crisp, better-for-you twist to hummus, ranch, and guacamole moments alike.

Seasonal Reindeer Snacks bring holiday magic to the produce aisle. These limited-edition carrot packs are designed for families to personalize and leave out as part of their holiday traditions--adding a playful, healthy twist to the classic milk-and-cookies moment. Perfect for cross-merchandising alongside festive décor and treats, they make carrots part of the season's joy.

Continuing to Grow Fresh Possibilities

"From operations to innovation, we're expanding how Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ shows up in the marketplace," said Karen White, Vice President of Marketing. "It's a dynamic time for our brand and for the fresh category overall. We're focused on driving growth, relevance, and innovation across every channel."

We look forward to a great show and invite all to stop by and experience firsthand how Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is reimagining what's next for fresh produce.

Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ remains committed to supporting retailers, consumers, and foodservice partners with fresh, inspiring solutions that make carrots a part of everyday moments--from snacking to side dishes to seasonal celebrations.

About Bolthouse Fresh Foods™

Rooted in produce since 1915™, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is a leading producer of premium fresh carrots and innovative carrot-based products. With a legacy built on quality and innovation, the company continues to shape the future of fresh produce through bold product development and category leadership. Serving North American retail and foodservice providers--and as a global supplier of natural ingredients--Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is on a mission to make fresh produce more exciting, accessible, and relevant for today's consumers. Learn more at www.bolthousefresh.com

