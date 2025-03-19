Bolthouse Fresh Foods Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Fresh carrot grower and distributor earns Top-10 position in North America for innovation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bolthouse Fresh Foods™, one of North America's largest growers and distributors of fresh carrots, has been named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, earning a top-10 ranking. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to transforming the fresh produce industry through disruptive packaging, product innovation, and digital engagement—all while staying rooted in its 110-year legacy of quality and sustainability. Well-positioned for the next generation of consumers, Bolthouse Fresh Foods is reimagining how fresh produce and carrot products are grown, packaged, delivered, and marketed to meet evolving consumer needs.

Fast Company's highly anticipated annual ranking showcases organizations redefining their industries with bold innovation and strategic growth. The editorial team assessed these organizations' capacity to drive meaningful change, introduce groundbreaking products, and influence broader industry trends.

"Carrots are a staple in so many households, but how consumers shop for and experience fresh produce is changing. We need to meet them where they are—with convenient, fresh, and engaging solutions," said Timothy Escamilla, Chief Executive Officer of Bolthouse Fresh Foods. "Carrots are a relevant and important part of affordable nutrition, playing a key role in healthy diets. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible in fresh produce—whether by reinventing snacking and mealtime, making fresh food more dynamic and shoppable, or leading the way in farming and packaging solutions that challenge industry norms. At Bolthouse Fresh Foods, we are not just following trends but creating them."

"That same drive for innovation shapes everything we do. We're reimagining how nutritious, accessible, and relevant fresh produce fits into people's lives. Our mission is clear: to provide fresh food that fuels healthier lifestyles while nurturing our land and uplifting our communities. Through our commitment to fresh produce, we're ensuring that more people can enjoy fresh, high-quality food and that the people and places behind it continue to thrive and succeed," added Escamilla.

Redefining the Fresh Produce Experience

Following its 2023 relaunch as an independent company, Bolthouse Fresh Foods introduced Bolthouse Fresh™, a consumer-facing brand designed to enhance engagement and revitalize the produce aisle. By focusing on intuitive packaging, innovative product formats, and a digital-first approach, the company is making fresh carrots more accessible, versatile, and shoppable than ever before.

As a company deeply rooted in agriculture for over 110 years, Bolthouse Fresh Foods deeply respects the land, its farmers, and the communities it serves. With thousands of acres of farmland, regenerative agriculture practices, and a commitment to soil health and water efficiency, the company ensures that every innovation—whether in packaging, product development, or digital engagement—begins with a foundation of responsible farming. This agriculture-first mindset makes the recognition from Fast Company even more meaningful, as it acknowledges Bolthouse Fresh's role in reshaping the produce industry and its leadership in sustainable, forward-thinking farming practices.

Bolthouse Fresh is also pioneering advancements in packaging sustainability, rolling out the first-of-its-kind TUV-certified compostable packaging in the fresh produce category. By combining its deep agricultural expertise with environmentally responsible solutions, the company is meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly grocery options while reinforcing its commitment to reducing waste and improving sustainability at scale.

At the consumer level, Bolthouse Fresh is making fresh produce more intuitive and accessible. Its color-coded packaging and clear messaging help shoppers incorporate carrots into different meal occasions—whether juicing in the morning, snacking in the afternoon, cooking at dinner, or entertaining on weekends. The company's Carrot Shakers and Carrot Side Dish Sizzlers introduce new shapes, seasonings, and convenient preparation methods, making fresh carrots an easy and exciting choice for both meals and snacks.

Beyond product innovation, Bolthouse Fresh has strengthened its digital presence, launching an updated website and social strategy to provide recipe inspiration, meal ideas, and sustainability insights.

"This honor from Fast Company reflects our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence—from the fields where our carrots are grown to how they are packaged and enjoyed by consumers," said Escamilla. "At Bolthouse Fresh Foods, innovation is about driving progress with purpose—honoring our agricultural roots, elevating our communities, and delivering fresh, accessible, and sustainable solutions that improve lives every day."

ABOUT BOLTHOUSE FRESH FOODS

Headquartered in California's Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh Foods has been a trusted grower of fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America's largest producers and distributors of fresh carrots for both snacking and cooking, supported by a team of 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh Foods operates a vast network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America, ensuring consistent delivery of fresh, high-quality products. Utilizing innovative transportation methods, including rail transport to a distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois, the company is committed to maintaining freshness and quality for its customers. Bolthouse Fresh products can be found at major retailers across the U.S., and the company supplies foodservice operators and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit www.bolthousefresh.com and follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list recognizes organizations pushing boundaries and driving progress across industries. Companies are selected based on their ability to introduce groundbreaking products, create meaningful change, and set new standards for innovation. The 2025 list spans multiple sectors, showcasing the businesses shaping the future of their respective industries.

