BoldStep Launches to Meet Industry Demand with Quality, Speed, and Service

EMPIRE, Nev., Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- BoldStep is proud to announce its official launch as a premier provider of Gypsum Underlayments and Sound Attenuation Mats to the multifamily market. With a focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and accelerated order fulfillment, BoldStep is stepping in to deliver reliable floor underlayments and sound control solutions tailored to meet today's construction challenges.

Strategically positioned to serve the western United States and western Canada, BoldStep is uniquely equipped to address the specific needs of builders and contractors in these regions. Its mining and manufacturing facility in Empire, Nevada, ensures efficient production and reduced lead times, making BoldStep a dependable partner for projects of any size. "We're thrilled to partner with BoldStep on this exciting venture," said David Hornsby, President and Chief Operating Officer of Empire Mining Co. "By combining our premium raw materials with BoldStep's commitment to quality and service, we're confident this collaboration will set a new standard for reliability and performance in the construction industry."

BoldStep's product lineup features ProTerra™ Gypsum Underlayments and AttenuWave™ Sound Control Mats, engineered to meet builders' tight timelines without compromising standards. By combining durable materials with the capacity to fulfill large-scale orders, BoldStep ensures construction professionals have access to the products they need, when they need them.

"Our mission at BoldStep is simple—provide builders with a steady supply of premium products, unmatched service, and faster delivery," said Kip Bretting, General Manager. "In an industry that's faced recent challenges, we're proud to offer a reliable solution builders and applicators can count on."

BoldStep's Product Offerings:

ProTerra™ Gypsum Underlayments: High-performing solutions for subfloors, enhancing durability for multifamily and commercial construction projects.

AttenuWave™ Sound Control Mats: Available in multiple thicknesses, these mats provide superior noise reduction and acoustic comfort for any build.

From architects and general contractors to applicators and acousticians, BoldStep is committed to supporting builders with better solutions and unparalleled reliability.

About BoldStep:

BoldStep supplies high-quality floor underlayments and sound attenuation products designed to help builders meet fire and sound code requirements with confidence. Operating from their mining and manufacturing facility in Nevada, BoldStep delivers durable solutions with unmatched production capacity to meet the demands of any project. Backed by dedicated raw material sourcing and industry-leading service, BoldStep ensures construction projects stay on track and exceed expectations.

For more information about BoldStep, visit BoldStep.co or contact us at [email protected].

Name: Kip Bretting, Title: General Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: 800-818-4864