BOLD receives cannabis oil sales license from Health Canada

SASKATOON, SK, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - BOLD Growth Inc. (BOLD), a licensed producer based in Saskatchewan is pleased to announce it has been granted a license from Health Canada to sell cannabis oil products, effective May 12, 2021. This license will allow BOLD to continue expanding their craft product offerings into new categories such as vapes, edibles, topicals and extracts. The company plans to start off by releasing vape products in the coming months to excite the craft cannabis consumer. BOLD's oil products will be produced, packaged and distributed to provinces from its Saskatoon, Saskatchewan facility.

"We have been receiving an amazing response to our flower and pre-rolled products, and we're looking forward to offering a more diverse range of products to give our consumers greater choice," says Andrew Condin, CEO of BOLD. "Craft quality products continue to be in high demand, and we are eager to start supplying the retail market with the products we have been formulating in anticipation of this licensing achievement."

BOLD also plans to further commercialize its patent pending extraction technology to develop CBD and THC rich oils for the edible and topical markets. This proprietary method pulls cannabinoids from fresh, undried, plant material using a food grade oil, allowing for cost effective scalability.

"Our industry currently relies on extensive drying & milling of cannabis prior to extraction. The technology in our proprietary method relies on extraction using a non-volatile oil that is well known to the food, pharma and topical industries. This enables us to skip the drying step and perform extractions at room temperature & pressure without extensive engineering controls," stated Dr. Brent Pollock, Downstream Processing Manager.

About BOLD

Bold Growth Inc. is a privately-owned consumer focused craft producer licensed under the Cannabis Act and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bold Cannabis Inc.

BOLD holds licenses to sell both dried cannabis and oil products to provincial retail distributors and currently supplies Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and soon to be Ontario, with an anticipated July product launch. BOLD's cultivation, extraction and processing facility is located outside the city of Saskatoon on 62 acres of agricultural land and is licensed for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.

