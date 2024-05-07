Bokay App Launches in Canada Offering a Unique Spin on Online Dating

TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's innovative dating platform, Bokay, is pleased to announce its expansion across Canada.

Aiming to shatter the rapid-swipe and introduce daters to the art of thoughtful discovery, Bokay offers a refreshing alternative to superficial judgments based solely on looks. Beginning with a blurred photo, users navigate through evocative prompts, uncovering the true essence of potential matches.

"After a successful launch in Toronto this winter, we're excited to finally make Bokay available to all Canadians. Our mission is to foster genuine connections by encouraging users to delve deeper into a person's personality before making quick judgments on appearance," said co-founder and CEO Ali Momen.

Motivated by a vision to "slow the swipe," Momen and co-founder and CTO Carlos Sabbah developed Bokay to distinguish it within today's fast-paced dating landscape.



"Our approach not only enhances the process of mutual understanding but also builds a foundation for relationships with greater potential for longevity," said Sabbah. "Knowing that these connections are happening—that our community is actively engaging and forming relationships—is profoundly gratifying and the true measure of our success."

Canadian singles weary of rapid-swiping through numerous potential matches will welcome this personality-focused approach to online dating.

While currently exclusive to iPhone users, Bokay is set to launch on Android devices later this summer.

About Bokay

Bokay is a Canadian dating app that challenges conventional norms, offering a refreshing alternative to superficial judgments based solely on looks. With its unique approach of starting conversations with blurred photos, Bokay encourages users to foster more meaningful connections. Bokay was founded in Toronto in 2024 by notable developer Carlos Sabbah and award-winning actor Ali Momen. To learn more about Bokay, visit www.getbokay.com and follow the brand at @bokaydating on Instagram.

