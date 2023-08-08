Bois Blanc luxury resort reaches exciting milestones in its transformation to Ontario's most unique island enclave

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Windsor-based Development company Amico is pleased to announce that Bois Blanc, its luxury resort on Boblo Island, has reached several exciting milestones in its transformation.

"Complementing the incredible natural assets of the island such as the pristine sandy beaches and natural habitat areas are a lot of fantastic improvements to the landscape we have made that really enhance the overall look of the resort," said Dominic Amicone, President, Amico. "The new roads are complete as of this summer, and residents and visitors will be able to drive on them this September. Plus, the first model home will also be ready for tours in September. And getting to the island is very easy, with the ultra-convenient car ferry running every 20 minutes, 24/7, 365 days a year. This ferry is only a four-minute ferry ride from the dock in Amherstburg."

Bois Blanc, meaning "White Woods," is the original name of the 272-acre Boblo Island. Located at the mouth of the Detroit River where it flows into Lake Erie, the island was the site of the Boblo Island Amusement Park that operated from 1898 to 1993. At that time, Boblo was home to the largest dance hall in North America, commissioned by Henry Ford. After the amusement park closed, the north part of the island was converted to a waterside community with roads, homes, townhomes and one condominium apartment building.

Amico took over the property in 2005 with a vision to transform it into a spectacular waterfront lifestyle community unlike anything ever seen in Ontario, an exclusive enclave of elegant luxury resort homes.

"After 10 years of planning, we are thrilled to receive approval to expand the community with new infrastructure and waterfront building lots in the south portion of the island," said Amicone.

The expansion includes 74 new waterfront building lots designed for single-detached homes, 50 wooded green space lots, and 96 townhomes.

"These premium homes surrounded by nature will be ideal for snowbirds, permanent residents, and vacationers," Amicone said. "We are working hard on perfecting many of the exceptional community amenities found here. This includes expanding our 120-slip marina, building a beautiful new waterfront restaurant, expanding the nature trail system, and protecting our species at risk."

Bois Blanc offers a range of activities, including fishing, boating, bird watching, swimming, hiking, and cycling. Residents have easy access to White Sands Conservation Area, a long narrow spit that extends into the lake for more than a kilometre on the south end of the island.

The transformation of Boblo Island has entailed removal of some of the amusement park's original structures, while three key buildings are being preserved: the historic military Block House from the War of 1812, the iconic 1836 Lighthouse, and the 55,000-square-foot Dance Hall.

Visiting Bois Blanc is simple. From Windsor, it's just a 30-minute drive. From London and Toronto, it can be accessed via highway 401. And from the U.S. side, the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit is the connection point.

Residents of Bois Blanc can enjoy Detroit's amenities and access its International Airport in less than an hour's drive.

Interested home buyers are invited to visit the Bois Blanc Canada office by appointment at 340 Dalhousie St. in Amherstburg.

About Amico:

Founded in 1987, Amico is a full-service, vertically integrated builder of commercial and institutional structures, and multi-residential and community developments, as general constructors and lead development partners. Amico brings flexibility and agility to every project, delivering timely and highly responsive services. The company's experience and cutting-edge technology enables it to successfully manage and execute projects of all scope and scale, even with budgets into the billions of dollars. Amico has completed a broad spectrum of projects totalling over $3 billion.

