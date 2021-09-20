Boehringer Ingelheim Canada supports PF Awareness Month with Life with PF campaign

It is estimated that up to 30,000 Canadians suffer from all forms of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF), and that 5,000 individuals pass away from it every year. 1 PF is a progressive disease causing a buildup of scar tissue in the lungs, where the lungs become thick and stiff making it hard to breathe and absorb oxygen. 2, 3

As a result, people living with PF are severely impacted with worsening lung function, respiratory symptoms, reduced quality of life and early mortality.4 PF can be fatal within three to five years of diagnosis.4

"We are deeply committed to transforming the lives of patients in areas of significant unmet medical need," said Andrea Sambati, President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. "By providing education and awareness of pulmonary fibrosis, we can help patients make empowered decisions to manage their disease progression and keep doing the things they enjoy."

Many patients and their caregivers do not feel prepared and are uncertain about what to expect when it comes to a PF diagnosis.1 Life with PF encourages and supports patients to understand the progression of this irreversible disease – so that patients and their loved ones can understand and advocate for enhanced and much needed care.

"PF is a progressive disease that becomes worse over time," says Sharon Lee, Executive Director of the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. "While there is no cure for PF, early detection and care can help slow the progression of the disease to preserve lung function so that those living with PF can spend more time with their loved ones. This can only start with a heightened awareness of PF."

There is no time to waste to ensure Canadians are aware of PF and the symptoms so that diagnosis and care can occur in a timely manner. To learn more about PF, visit the Life with PF website. Canadians are also encouraged to speak to their doctor to learn more about identifying and managing PF.

ABOUT BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM CANADA LTD.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Approximately 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 600 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca.

