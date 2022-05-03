BURLINGTON, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. is pleased to announce that OFEV® (nintedanib), is now available for public reimbursement in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, and through the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program for the treatment of chronic fibrosing interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) with a progressive phenotype (also known as PF-ILD).1

ILDs encompass more than 200 disorders that can lead to pulmonary fibrosis – an irreversible scarring of lung tissue that negatively impacts lung function.2,3 It is estimated that 18 to 32 percent of patients with non-IPF ILDs will develop progressive fibrosis.4 OFEV® has the potential to improve treatment outcomes for PF-ILD patients.5 Results of the INBUILD® clinical trial showed that OFEV® slowed the rate of lung function decline by 57 per cent across the overall study population versus placebo.1

"This is welcome news for people living with a chronic fibrosing ILD, who rely on public reimbursement for their medications. We encourage other provinces and territories to follow suit and provide coverage swiftly, so all pulmonary fibrosis patients have access to treatment to manage their chronic disease," said Sharon Lee, Executive Director of the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

It is estimated that up to 30,000 Canadians suffer from all forms of Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF), and that 5,000 individuals pass away from it every year.6 Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for the best possible outcome for people with PF-ILD.7

"We are very proud of this tremendous milestone, reflecting our company's ongoing commitment to improving the lives of people living with ILDs. At Boehringer Ingelheim, we stand by our purpose of transforming lives for generations," says Andrea Sambati, President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

About OFEV®

OFEV®, a multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits key pathways involved in lung fibrosis in ILDs, is authorized for sale in Canada for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), to slow the rate of decline in pulmonary function in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated ILD (SSc-ILD), and to treat patients with chronic fibrosing ILDs with a progressive phenotype (also known as PF-ILD).1

About Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. More than 52,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca.

