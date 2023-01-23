Bocuse d'Or Team Canada wins 11th place and brings Canada in the limelight of gastrotourists from around the world

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - After winning silver and their golden ticket to the world finals in France, today, our national culinary athletes to the Bocuse d'Or placed 11th, moving Canada up two places from the 13th position in 2019.

Proud of their accomplishments, Chef Samuel Sirois, a teacher at Montreal's ITHQ, and his team composed of sous-chef Léandre Legault-Vigneault and coaches Master Chef judge Alvin Leung and Gilles Herzog, fought their way through the five-and-a-half-hour culinary battle featuring monk fish and sea scallops as the mandatory ingredient of the platter. Under the theme "Feed the kids", the plated portion of the competition shone the light onto the importance of children nutrition. With their dedication to showcase products from Canada, Chef Sirois included camelina oil, seaweed and mushrooms in his dishes.

"The competition was intense, but we set ourselves apart amongst "la crème de la crème", states Sirois. "Ultimately, our participation in the World Cup of cookery talents had the sole objective to put Canada on the world's list of top culinary destinations with gourmets from all over the globe and we did just that for our country and our industry."

The road to Lyon: an invitation to gastrotourists from around the globe

While the world's greatest athletes were preparing for the World Cup, 24 teams comprised of some of the best chefs on the planet were gathered in Lyon at the Stanley Cup of food. Known to be the most prestigious and difficult culinary competition on Earth, the Bocuse d'Or is an event that makes fine dining an arena sport. It comes with all the trimmings including uniforms, judges, cheering fans holding flags, bronze-silver-and-gold statuettes, and winners on podiums beaming while their national anthem blares in the speakers. And while there's glory in winning one of the culinary Oscars, the road to Lyon is a long process that takes passion, dedication, and a strong desire for perfection.

