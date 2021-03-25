Boat Rocker Virtually Opens The Market

Boat Rocker Media is an independent, integrated global entertainment company that harnesses the power of creativity and commerce to tell stories and build iconic brands for audiences around the world. Boat Rocker Studios (the "Studio"), the Company's creative engine, creates, produces and distributes award-winning content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions. Today, Boat Rocker has a library of over 9,000 half-hours of content, including well-known brands such as Being Erica, The Next Step, Danger Mouse and Orphan Black. https://www.boatrocker.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected] . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

