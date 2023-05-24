BOAT ROCKER TOPS PLAYBACK'S 2023 INDIE LIST

Annual industry list measures production volume for independently owned Canadian production companies

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker, an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced it has secured the number one spot on Playback's 2023 Indie List. The annual list, published by Playback, a Canadian television industry trade publication, measures production and development by volume on a calendar year basis, including service production.

"We're thrilled that Boat Rocker is at the top of Playback's 2023 Indie List," said Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Co-Executive Chairmen of Boat Rocker and Co-Chairmen of Boat Rocker Studios. "From making a few shows a year when our company began to now having over 30 shows currently in various stages of production, this achievement is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and the tremendous relationships we've fostered with creators, writers and broadcasters over the years. We're delighted with this accomplishment and grateful to everyone that helped make it happen."

The Indie List recognition follows three Boat Rocker unscripted shingles (Matador Content, Insight Productions, and Proper Television) being named to the Realscreen 200 list last month.

Boat Rocker is behind a growing number of high-profile scripted, unscripted, and kids & family productions, including Slip for Roku, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields for Hulu, and Dino Ranch for Disney and CBC.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Slip (Roku), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

