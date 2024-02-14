Boat Rocker to Executive Produce 'Invasion' Season Three

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, will serve as executive producers on the third season of the recently renewed Invasion, the science fiction drama series from producers Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The third season of Invasion is set to go into production later this month.

The first and second seasons of Invasion are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, our purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids and Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Beacon 23 (MGM+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Slip (Roku), Downey's Dream Cars(Max), BS High (HBO), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com .

