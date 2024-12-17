BOAT ROCKER TO EXCLUSIVELY DISTRIBUTE THE WEATHER CHANNEL'S ORIGINAL CONTENT INTERNATIONALLY

Deal further expands Boat Rocker's globally successful unscripted portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker, an independent, integrated global entertainment company, has today revealed an exclusive multi-year deal with The Weather Channel, America's top-rated weather network and producer of exhilarating original weather-based programming, to distribute The Weather Channel's extensive library of original content in global markets outside of the United States.

Offering over 400 hours of content, highlights include 18 popular series, including: Weather Gone Viral – now in its 9th season (22x60') – which gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the most amazing meteorological moments from around the world; Storm of Suspicion – now in its 5th season (22x60') – where the high stakes of extreme weather meet the thrilling mystery of murder; and Fast Home Rescue (S2 10x60') in which husband and wife duo Tre and Cierra Boston help families get back into their storm damaged houses.

Other series include, The Earth Unlocked, which explores how remarkable natural wonders are forged by extreme weather; Deep Water Salvage, which offers a rare, in-depth look at the demanding world of marine salvage and construction; and Prime Suspect Earth, exploring whether natural phenomena could have played a role in mysterious historical events.

Jon Rutherford, President, Global Rights, Franchise, and Content Strategy, Boat Rocker Studios, said: "In addition to being one of the most trusted and dependable brands in America, The Weather Channel has created an extraordinary raft of riveting storytelling showcasing the phenomenal impact extreme weather can have on our lives, and how it shapes our planet. Weather is something that affects all of us in some way, giving these remarkable shows enormous global appeal. We know they are going to thrill and amaze audiences worldwide."

"We are excited about partnering with Boat Rocker to expand the global distribution of The Weather Channel's content," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "These world-class original shows are excellent, and we are highly confident they will do very well internationally, because weather is something we all have in common worldwide."

The full Weather Channel portfolio represented by Boat Rocker includes:

Frozen Gold : 12 x 60'

: 12 x 60' Fast Home Rescue : S1A: 12 x 60', S1B: 10 x 60', S2: 10 x 60'

: S1A: 12 x 60', S1B: 10 x 60', S2: 10 x 60' Storm of Suspicion : S2: 14 x 60', S3: 22 x 60', S4: 22 x 60', S5: 22 x 60'

: S2: 14 x 60', S3: 22 x 60', S4: 22 x 60', S5: 22 x 60' The Earth Unlocked: S1: 8 x 60', S2: 15 x 60'

S1: 8 x 60', S2: 15 x 60' Prime Suspect: Earth: S1: 10 x 60', S2 6 x 60'

S1: 10 x 60', S2 6 x 60' Deep Water Salvage: 14 x 60'

14 x 60' Search Party with Brandon Jordon : 12 x 60'

: 12 x 60' Uncharted Adventure : S1: 8 x 60', S2: 14 x 60'

: S1: 8 x 60', S2: 14 x 60' Weather Gone Viral : S1: 8 x 60', S2: 8 x 60', S3: 7 x 60', S4: 8 x 60', S5: 8 x 60', S6: 10 x 60', S7: 8 x 60', S8: 10 x 60', S9: 22 x 60'

: S1: 8 x 60', S2: 8 x 60', S3: 7 x 60', S4: 8 x 60', S5: 8 x 60', S6: 10 x 60', S7: 8 x 60', S8: 10 x 60', S9: 22 x 60' Deadline to Disaster : S2: 8 x 60', S3: 6 x 60'

: S2: 8 x 60', S3: 6 x 60' Weather Top Ten : S1: 10 x 60', S2: 7 x 60', S3: 6 x 60

: S1: 10 x 60', S2: 7 x 60', S3: 6 x 60 SOS: How to Survive : S1: 6 x 60', S2: 8 x 60', S3: 8 x 60'

: S1: 6 x 60', S2: 8 x 60', S3: 8 x 60' Heroes & Survivors : S1: 8 x 60', S2: 8 x 60'

: S1: 8 x 60', S2: 8 x 60' That's Amazing : 8 x 60'

: 8 x 60' Dead of Winter: The Donner Party : 1 x 120'

: 1 x 120' Fat Guys in the Woods : S1: 8 x 60', S2: 8 x 60'

: S1: 8 x 60', S2: 8 x 60' 3 Scientists Walk into a Bar: 8 x 60'

The deal further expands Boat Rocker's growing unscripted portfolio, which includes How I Got Here, Secrets in the Dark, The Truth About My Murder, Secrets in the Ice, Discovered by Disaster, and the critically acclaimed feature documentary War Game.

The deal was brokered by Natalie Vinet for Boat Rocker and Nora Zimmett and Howard Sappington at Weather Group.

For more information about Boat Rocker's premium content available across all genres, please visit www.boatrockercontentsales.com

About The Weather Channel Television Network

Since its launch over 42 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network, a division of Allen Media Group, has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: StreamTWC.com .

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids and Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through a minority stake in The Initial Group, a new company launched by TPG. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Palm Royale (Apple TV+), Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC), American Rust: Broken Justice (Prime Video), Beacon 23 (MGM+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Downey's Dream Cars (Max), BS High (HBO), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com .

