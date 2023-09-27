BOAT ROCKER SELLS 'ORPHAN BLACK: ECHOES' TO ITV AND STAN ENTERTAINMENT AS PART OF RAFT OF WORLDWIDE SALES FOR HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PREMIUM SCRIPTED SERIES

Global buyers for 'Orphan Black' spin-off also include NBCU, OCS, and TVNZ

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker, an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced a raft of international sales of its long-awaited new premium scripted series, Orphan Black: Echoes, to leading broadcasters and streamers, including ITV/ ITVX (UK) and Stan Entertainment (Australia). Starring Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad) and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) the spin-off is set in the world of landmark series, Orphan Black.

Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the ten-episode first season of Orphan Black: Echoes has been acquired by:

ITV (ITVX) (UK)

(UK) Stan Entertainment (Stan.) ( Australia )

( ) PCCW Media Entertainment (NOW Studio) (Hong Kong SAR and Macau )

(Hong Kong SAR and ) TVNZ ( New Zealand )

( ) NPO ( Netherlands )

( ) OCS (Orange) ( France )

( ) NBCU (Syfy) ( Spain , Portugal , African territories, Albania , Bosnia Herzegovina , Croatia , Kosovo , Macedonia , Montenegro , Poland , Serbia, Slovenia )

"We're delighted with the strong response from global buyers for Orphan Black: Echoes," said Jon Rutherford, President, Global Rights, Franchise, and Content Strategy, Boat Rocker Studios. "We're fortunate to be offering buyers a well-established Orphan Black universe that has built-in familiarity with viewers. With a top-notch cast, rich characters, and strong storylines, this series is one that global audiences are sure to enjoy."

ITV Head of Content Acquisitions Sasha Breslau said: "We at ITV are so pleased to be able to offer Orphan Black: Echoes as an ITVX Exclusive in coming months, providing our audiences with a thrilling voyage into the future with an incredible cast of characters."

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products. The company also manages global distribution for a growing number of other premium scripted series, including Slip, Beacon 23, American Rust, and Robyn Hood. For more information, please visit: boatrockercontentsales.com.

