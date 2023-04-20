Boat Rocker's Unscripted Shingles Named to Realscreen Global 200 List

Matador Content, Insight Productions, and Proper Television included in list of world's top production companies working in non-fiction and unscripted content

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker, an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that three of its unscripted shingles (Matador Content, Insight Productions, and Proper Television) were included in the Realscreen Global 200 list. Formally the Global 100, the annual list names the world's top production companies working in non-fiction and unscripted content.

"The recognition from Realscreen is a testament to the talent, creativity and passion within our unscripted division," said Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Co-Executive Chairmen of Boat Rocker and Co-Chairs of Boat Rocker Studios. "Our unscripted teams are setting and then resetting the mark for ambitious, compelling and critically acclaimed programs and films that engage audiences around the world and we couldn't be prouder of their collective accomplishments."

Boat Rocker and its unscripted teams are behind a growing number of high-profile productions, including Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields for Hulu, Canadian Screen Award-winning series Mary Makes It Easy and The Amazing Race Canada for Bell Media, and the upcoming B.S. High for HBO, Drag Me to Dinner for Hulu, The Marriage Pact for Roku and Downey's Dream Cars for Max.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Slip (Roku), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

