BOAT ROCKER'S 'THE NEXT STEP' RENEWED FOR A TOE-TAPPING TENTH SEASON

Ten year anniversary season of hit series to feature 20 new episodes

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker, an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that its live action kids & family series, The Next Step has been renewed for a tenth season after being commissioned by CBBC/BBC iPlayer. Currently in production, season 10 (20 x 30') is set to premiere on CBBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK in 2025.

A true global sensation with more than 250 total episodes, The Next Step is a scripted dance drama for tweens which chronicles the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of A-Troupe, a group of dancers at The Next Step dance studio. Hugely popular in the UK, the series has been consistently one of the most requested CBBC shows on iPlayer since its launch in 2014. It is also broadcast globally in more than 120 countries worldwide.

In season 10, A-Troupe are now Internationals Champions, and on top of the world. New co-owners of The Next Step, Eldon and Michelle, are gearing up to defend their title at Regionals. But when Absolute Dance changes the rules, A-Troupe's Internationals win no longer guarantees them a spot and they must re-qualify for regionals. When it's revealed the studio is also struggling financially, A-Troupe must focus only on Regionals to keep the studio alive. Can they rally together to defend their legacy and save the studio? Or will the lure of other distractions tear the gang apart?

Jon Rutherford, President, Global Rights, Franchise & Content Strategy, Boat Rocker Studios, said: "We're proud to be expanding this incredible powerhouse franchise with CBBC to make a tenth series. The Next Step continues to entertain audiences around the world with its compelling mix of friendship, rivalries, teamwork and, of course, incredible choreography."

Nick Nantell, EVP, Head of Scripted Creative, Boat Rocker Studios, added: "We can't wait for viewers to watch season 10 and continue their journey with A-Troupe. Whether you're a longtime fan or just discovering the series, we're confident this season, filled with dancing and drama, will be one to remember."

The Next Step is executive produced by Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier (Dino Ranch, Orphan Black: Echoes), Shaleen Sangha (Chuck's Choice, Make it Pop), Jon Rutherford (Dino Ranch, Amber Brown) and Nick Nantell (American Rust, Orphan Black: Echoes). Amy Cole (Odd Squad) and Romeo Candido (Son of a Critch, Topline) serve as showrunners and executive producers of the show. For CBBC, Sarah Muller is Senior Head of Children's Commissioning 7+ and Aubrey Clarke is Commissioning Executive 7+.

The Next Step is produced by Boat Rocker, with the participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund, and distributed globally by Boat Rocker and BBC Studios.

Boat Rocker manages the global franchise development and consumer products for The Next Step.

About BBC Children's

BBC Children's is a bold, multi-genre, public service offering that has earned the unswerving trust of British families. It is home to some of the UK's most popular children's channels, CBBC and CBeebies, delivering world-class, UK-produced children's programming across all genres, including drama, comedy, factual and news. The great majority of our experiences are produced in the UK as we aim to reflect the diverse lives of our viewers - and give as many of them as possible a voice across all our platforms. CBeebies is dedicated to delighting and surprising its pre-school audience and remains the UK's most watched and most loved channel for the under-sevens. CBBC is the go-to destination for children 7-12 to enjoy inspiring and enabling TV and interactive experiences across all platforms.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids and Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through a minority stake in The Initial Group, a new company launched by TPG. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Palm Royale (Apple TV+), Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC), American Rust: Broken Justice (Prime Video), Beacon 23 (MGM+), Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu), Downey's Dream Cars (Max), BS High (HBO), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Corus, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

