BOAT ROCKER'S PREMIUM SCRIPTED DRAMA SERIES 'AMERICAN RUST' PICKED UP FOR SECOND SEASON BY AMAZON FREEVEE

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that its premium scripted drama series, American Rust, starring Emmy winner Jeff Daniels and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney, has been picked up for a second season by Amazon Freevee. The series will be produced and distributed worldwide by Boat Rocker and stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee.

"We're thrilled to be working with Amazon Freevee to bring American Rust back for a second season and continue telling this compelling story with such a talented team of creators," said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media & Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. "This renewal showcases the strength of the series and the appetite for engaging, premium content that resonates with global audiences."

American Rust was created by Oscar nominee Dan Futterman, based on Philipp Meyer's critically acclaimed novel of the same name. The first season of American Rust explored the tattered American dream in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania through the eyes of police chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels). Harris becomes compromised when the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney) is accused of murder and he is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him. Production on the second season is scheduled to begin later this year with Daniels and Tierney returning.

"The renewal of American Rust for a second season speaks to the continued demand for high quality content across the industry, with both new and established platforms vying for shows, which we are seeing reflected in our expanded production slate that now includes seven premium scripted series," said John Young, CEO of Boat Rocker Media. "In line with our strategy, we are continuing to invest in owned IP like American Rust that we can produce, distribute and exploit through our full suite of capabilities. With continuing strong tailwinds in the industry, our multi-genre content creation company is well positioned to produce and sell quality titles and build international brands and franchises."

Season two of American Rust will be executive produced by Jeff Daniels, Dan Futterman, Paul Martino, Adam Rapp, Michael De Luca, Katie O'Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker, and Elisa Ellis. In addition, Amazon Freevee secured the rights to stream the first season.

American Rust is anticipated to begin production later in 2022.

The renewal of American Rust follows the recently announced greenlights for other premium scripted series to be produced and distributed by Boat Rocker this year, including Orphan Black: Echoes for AMC+, Slip for Roku, Robyn Hood for Corus, and Beacon 23 for Spectrum/AMC. Boat Rocker is also attached to produce Mrs. American Pie and Invasion for Apple TV+ and had over 40 shows in various stages of production during Q1 2022, across scripted, unscripted, kids & family, and animation, demonstrating the company's growing reputation as a go-to provider of premium content to the world's major platforms.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

