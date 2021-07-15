Boat Rocker's Hit Unscripted Extreme Competition Series 'Go-Big Show' Renewed for Second Season at TBS

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker (or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, today announced that its hit unscripted extreme competition series, 'Go-Big Show', has been renewed for a second season at TBS. Production is slated to begin in August 2021.

Grammy Award-winning producer and artist, DJ Khaled, has been confirmed to join the celebrity judging panel for season two alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer. 'Go-Big Show' currently ranks as the #3 Cable Comedy, reaching more than 34 million viewers.

"'Go-Big Show' captivated audiences by offering a fresh take on the competition series format and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to produce a second season," said Michel Pratte, President, Boat Rocker Media, and General Manager, Boat Rocker Studios. "The Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted team and its wonderful partners have created a unique piece of content that resonates and shines a spotlight on uniquely talented performers who dare to dream big."

"We're proud to continue our incredible partnership with TBS for season two of 'Go-Big Show'," said Jay Peterson, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted and Todd Lubin, President, Matador Content. "The entire 'Go-Big Show' team is first-class, and we're excited to continue working with our talented host and judges and couldn't be happier to welcome the incomparable DJ Khaled for season two."

'Go-Big Show' showcases supersized talents and features monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other radical feats. The program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale's ultimate $100,000 prize.

'Go-Big Show' is produced by Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted through Matador Content, and Propagate Content. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content.

