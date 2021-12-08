Boat Rocker's Hit Series 'Invasion' Renewed for Second Season at Apple TV+

"The response from audiences around the world for 'Invasion' has been incredible and we couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to co-produce a second season with Apple Studios and our talented creative partners," said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. "The show is a tour de force and we're looking forward for the story to continue unfolding in season two."

Set across multiple continents, 'Invasion' follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

'Invasion' season one is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen ("The Alienist," "The Fall") directs and serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O'Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

The renewal of 'Invasion' follows the recently announced second season pick-up for Boat Rocker's hit preschool series, 'Dino Ranch' for Disney. Boat Rocker's 2021 production slate which spans more than 60 projects across scripted, unscripted, Kids & Family, and animation and demonstrates the company's growing reputation as a go-to provider of premium content to the world's major platforms.

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

