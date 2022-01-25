Boat Rocker Provides Production Update

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today an update to its 2022 production slate.

Boat Rocker confirmed its recent scripted drama series, American Rust, has not been renewed by Showtime for a second season. John Young, Boat Rocker CEO said, "although we're disappointed that the show is not going forward at the moment, fans will be pleased to know we're actively searching for a new home for it. This is a premium piece of content, based on an acclaimed novel, that was hitting its stride with viewers. We are working to find a way to continue to tell this story."

The Company's overall slate continues to gain traction with the recent renewal of Invasion for Apple TV+, the pick-up of a feature documentary by HBO Sports about the Bishop Sycamore football scandal, and pre-production on the new sci-fi series Beacon 23, starring Lena Headey.

John Young added, "In addition to the range of other scripted series already announced, we have a strong and diverse range of premium shows across genres in funded development and being actively pitched to leading buyers. We anticipate announcing new greenlights later in Q1 across scripted, unscripted, and Kids & Family, setting us up well for a busy and productive 2022."

Considering the current pipeline and overall diversification of the business, the Company continues to expect improved Adjusted EBITDA margin performance in 2022 vs. 2021, consistent with the previous guidance contained in the Company's March 2021 final prospectus. Management remains focused on Adjusted EBITDA as it believes this metric, rather than revenue, is the most important measure of the Company's performance. The Company expects to provide a further update on its production slate and its 2022 outlook when it releases its year end results in March 2022.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Outlook" in the Company's March 2021 final prospectus. Forward-looking information is also subject to a number of specific and general risks. A comprehensive summary of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the Company is set out in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021 and in the Company's annual MD&A of the same date (as updated in subsequent MD&As). The risks and uncertainties described therein are not the only ones Boat Rocker faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial may also materially adversely affect the Company's business, assets, liabilities, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, cash flows and the value of future trading price of the Subordinate Voting Shares. Boat Rocker does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

