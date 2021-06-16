Boat Rocker Media Reports on Voting Results from the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI) was held today via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 7, 2021 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders by proxy or online at the Meeting was 259,114,375 votes, representing 96.63% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting results in relation to the election of directors are detailed below:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

% David Fortier

258,266,737

99.67%

847,638

0.33% Ivan Schneeberg

258,966,737

99.94%

147,638

0.06% John Young

259,099,575

99.99%

14,800

0.01% Quinn McLean

258,266,737

99.67%

847,638

0.33% Sangeeta Desai

259,114,375

100%

0

0% Katherine Cunningham

259,114,375

100%

0

0%

Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting as described in the Circular was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted upon at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker is an independent, integrated global entertainment company that harnesses the power of creativity and commerce to tell stories and build iconic brands for audiences around the world. Boat Rocker Studios (the "Studio"), the Company's creative engine, creates, produces and distributes award-winning content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family divisions. The Studio distributes and licenses thousands of hours of its own and third-party content worldwide. Boat Rocker owns or invests in companies in the entertainment industry that bolster the company's strategic and operational goals, including Insight Productions (primarily unscripted and factual content, with select scripted dramas and comedies), Jam Filled Entertainment (2D and 3D Animation), Industrial Brothers (Kids & Family Animation) and Untitled Entertainment, a leading global talent management company that represents leading onscreen talent and celebrities. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network), The Amazing Race Canada (CTV), MasterChef Canada (CTV), The Next Step (Family Channel, CBC), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, CBC), and Dino Ranch (CBC, Disney Junior). Boat Rocker's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker BRMI. For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

For further information: Craig Armitage, Boat Rocker Media, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416.347.8954; Or, Matt Salvatore, Boat Rocker Media, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 613.852.7462

