Boat Rocker Media Names Judy Adam as New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that it has hired Judy Adam as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Judy is an exceptionally talented finance executive, and we're thrilled that she will be joining Boat Rocker's leadership team," said John Young, Chief Executive Officer of Boat Rocker. "Her experience and deep knowledge of the media sector will be an invaluable asset as we continue delivering our growing slate of premium content and investing in our owned IP."

Ms. Adam has extensive experience in the media sector, having spent 20 years at Corus Entertainment in progressively more senior finance roles. She joins Boat Rocker from Fire and Flower, a leading Canadian publicly listed cannabis retailer, where she served as CFO. Prior to Fire and Flower, she was the CFO of global personal care company, MAV Beauty Brands, also a public company. Her appointment comes as Boat Rocker has over 40 shows in various stages of production, across scripted, unscripted, kids & family, and animation, demonstrating the company's growing reputation as a go-to provider of premium content to the world's major platforms. Ms. Adam joins Boat Rocker on November 21st.

After six years with the company, Boat Rocker's current CFO, Michelle Abbott, has decided to transition out of her role. Ms. Abbott will remain with the Company through the end of November, ensuring continuity in reporting of Q3 fiscal 2022 results and an orderly handover of the role to Ms. Adam.

"Michelle has played a key role in supporting Boat Rocker's growth over the last six years, helping us reach our current scale through a combination of both organic initiatives and acquisitions, building a strong finance team and, most recently, completing our IPO," continued Young. "On behalf of the Boat Rocker team, I want to thank Michelle for her contributions to the Company and wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors."

Boat Rocker is behind a growing number of premium content productions, including the upcoming Slip, starring Zoe Lister-Jones, for Roku, Orphan Black: Echoes for AMC, and Dino Ranch, for Disney+, Disney Junior, and CBC.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Outlook" in the Company's annual MD&A dated March 31, 2022. Forward-looking information is also subject to a number of specific and general risks. A comprehensive summary of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the Company is set out in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021. The risks and uncertainties described therein are not the only ones Boat Rocker faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial may also materially adversely affect the Company's business, assets, liabilities, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, cash flows and the value of future trading price of the Subordinate Voting Shares. Boat Rocker does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Boat Rocker Media Inc.

For further information: Nick Hurst, Boat Rocker Media, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416.799.1579