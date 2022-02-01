Boat Rocker Media Appoints Entertainment Industry Veteran Ellis Jacob to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Boat Rocker Media Inc. ("Boat Rocker" or the "Company") (TSX: BRMI), an independent, integrated global entertainment company, announced today that it has appointed Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex Inc., as an independent director to its board, effective February 1, 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ellis to the Boat Rocker board," said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios. "His extensive public company, M&A, integration, and overall entertainment industry expertise will be invaluable as we execute on our growth strategy. Adding a new, independent board member ensures we have an increasingly diverse range of viewpoints and skill sets to draw on as we continue to build Boat Rocker for this next exciting phase in our evolution."

"This is an incredibly dynamic time to be in the entertainment industry. With so much change and so many new opportunities, Boat Rocker is uniquely positioned to capitalize on both. I look forward to supporting Boat Rocker as it charts its new path forward as a public company," said Ellis Jacob.

Mr. Jacob has been a leading force in the entertainment industry for more than three decades. He is currently the President and CEO of Cineplex Inc., a position he has held for nearly 20 years. Prior to that, he was co-founder and CEO of Galaxy and Head of Integration at Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. From 1987 to 1998, he held several senior financial and operational positions with Cineplex Odeon Corporation. In addition to serving on the Cineplex Board, Mr. Jacob is a director of the board of ASM Global and was previously a director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Rogers Communication Inc. and a director and member of the Audit Committee of the Toronto International Film Festival, on which he served for 17 years. An active community member, Mr. Jacob currently sits on the board of numerous industry associations and charities.

Mr. Jacob holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business as well as the accounting designations of Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA), Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and Fellow Certified Management Accountant (FCMA). He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. In 2010, Mr. Jacob was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, and in 2020 was appointed a Member of the Order of Ontario.

Boat Rocker is behind a growing number of high-profile scripted, unscripted, and kids & family productions, including Invasion, Dear… and Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, all for Apple TV+, Go-Big Show for TBS, and Dino Ranch for Disney+. The Company also recently struck first-look deals with Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Katie O'Connell Marsh's TeaTime Pictures, Lena Headey's Peephole Productions, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's Maroon Visions, Stephanie Langhoff's High Tide Productions, and Shamier Anderson & Stephan James' Bay Mills Studios as part of its broader strategy of expanding its IP slate.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

