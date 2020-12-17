OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Boat Harbour Remediation Project, located next to Pictou Landing First Nation and five kilometres east of Pictou, Nova Scotia.

The public and Indigenous groups are invited to comment on the potential environmental effects of the project and the proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects as described in the proponent's summary of the Environmental Impact Statement .

This is the third of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until January 31, 2021.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80164 ). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, adjust consultation activities and provide flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians and conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

As a next step, the Agency will prepare the draft Environmental Assessment Report and the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. The public and Indigenous groups will be invited to comment on these documents during a final public comment period on this project.

