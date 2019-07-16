Boardwalktech Closes Million Dollar License Contract

Fortune 50 Financial Services Company Leveraging the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform

USD $1m committed to Boardwalktech for the license and use of Boardwalk's Digital Ledger Platform

Expected to support thousands of users both internally and externally across applications deployed in worldwide operations upon full integration

CUPERTINO, CA, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV:BWLK) - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Fortune 50 financial services company to a contract worth USD $1m. This represents a paradigm shift in the adoption of Boardwalktech's proprietary Digital Ledger Platform. The client has been deploying applications on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform, however this contract represents a significant increase in both scope and spend with Boardwalktech.

The contract contains both licensed use of Boardwalk technology in addition to committed professional services that will help the Fortune 50 Financial Services group deploy a multitude of additional unique applications that support the use of a secure, time-based centralized digital ledger information exchange.

"We are proud to announce this important milestone, as it reflects both our growing traction and deeper penetration within existing customers," said Andrew T. Duncan, President and CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "Our patented Central Digital Ledger Platform is in use by some of the largest companies in the world, where planning applications can be rapidly configured, integrated with the extended enterprise, and deployed using Microsoft Excel, a browser, or a mobile device. Boardwalk's patented technology delivers on the global demand for integrated flexible and secure digital information exchange - providing management trust, and a deeper level of efficiency for all participants in the value chain. We look forward to working alongside this client as we deliver applications that will increase security, productivity and ultimately deliver a strong ROI."

About Boardwalktech:

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Blockchain Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned blockchain cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid blockchain application development on any device or user interface, supporting both on/off-chain "smart contract" business logic and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

