Boardwalktech Announces Warrants for Service Agreement

CUPERTINO, CA, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV:BWLK) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, announces it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length consultant (the "Consultant"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Consultant will be compensated in the form of 150,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Boardwalktech for initial services rendered. Additional Warrants may be granted to the Consultant in the future as additional compensation under the Agreement. Each Warrant granted for initial services rendered will have an exercise price of C$0.46 and a term of 5 years.

The issuance of the Warrants to the Consultant is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period, which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Founded in 2004, Boardwalktech has developed a patented, robust, digital ledger technology that allows for multi-party collaboration and verification on a trusted, shared, secure, and private information cloud. Our Boardwalk Enterprise Blockchain data management platform allows rapid blockchain application development on many platforms using any user interface, supporting "smart contract" business logic, integration with legacy systems and an easy method of connecting all participants (through Boardwalk virtual machines) enabling the exchange of secure and validated digital business information.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

