Boardwalktech Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

CUPERTINO, CA, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV: BWLK, OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto, Ontario today. At the Meeting, all Director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 23, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the voting at the Meeting were as follows:

Director Vote type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Andrew T. Duncan

For

3,227,047

99.26%

Withheld

24,063

0.74% Charlie Glavin, CFA

For

3,227,047

99.26%

Withheld

24,063

0.74% Ganesh (Ravi) Krishnan

For

3,187,110

98.03%

Withheld

64,000

1.97% Steve Bennet

For

3,241,110

99.76%

Withheld

10,000

0.24%

In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company, approved an amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan, and approved the creation of a new control person.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned blockchain cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid blockchain application development on any device or user interface, supporting both on/off-chain "smart contract" business logic and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

