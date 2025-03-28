Boardwalktech and Trillium Announce Partnership for Supply Chain Solutions

New Partners Showcase Digital Thread Innovations at ISG Xperience Summit

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech") (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF), a leading Information Intelligence software company, announced a partnership with Trillium Digital Services to further advance the Boardwalk Platform and Trillium's solutions with a focus on supply chain solutions. The companies detailed their collaboration at last week's ISG Xperience Summit in New York, a two-day event for industry leaders to explore AI-powered experience transformation strategies.

"The collaboration between Trillium and Boardwalktech represents exactly what today's enterprises need: solutions that bridge the gap between legacy systems and cutting-edge innovations," said Michael Ciatto, a recently announced Managing Partner of Trillium Digital Services. "Our clients are increasingly recognizing that digital thread capabilities are not just nice-to-have features but essential building blocks for self-driving supply chains. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver technologies that improve employee experiences while driving measurable business outcomes."

Mr. Ciatto noted that Trillium's clients have responded positively to Boardwalktech's approach, particularly in industries dealing with complex supply chains and regulatory requirements where maintaining digital provenance is critical.

"What's particularly exciting about this partnership is how it aligns with our mission to build today's business with tomorrow's technologies," Mr. Ciatto added. "By providing solutions that acknowledge the reality of how work actually flows through organizations, we're helping clients create more resilient, adaptive operations while improving the employee experience."

Andrew T. Duncan, Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalktech, emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership: "Working with Trillium Digital Services has been instrumental in accelerating our market penetration across diverse industries. Their domain expertise has helped us refine Unity Central through an increased voice of customer interactions and real-world applications. This collaboration has allowed us to adapt our platform to address specific industry challenges while maintaining the core capabilities that make our digital ledger technology unique."

Other Highlights for Partners at ISG Xperience Summit

Boardwalktech:

The ISG Xperience Summit event served as a platform for Boardwalktech to showcase Unity Central, its recent product development that enables organizations to combine documents and create a digital chain of custody across disparate enterprise information systems. This approach provides a comprehensive digital thread and audit trail of information movement, addressing a critical gap in enterprise technology ecosystems and provides a higher order of operational data while the immutability of the time-stamped digital threads reduced hallucinations for use in AI and Agentic AI driven solutions.

Boardwalktech's digital ledger platform has found traction among Fortune 500 companies, across food manufacturing, technology, telecommunications, and consumer product sectors as these enterprises utilize Boardwalktech's solutions. Boardwalktech's unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data enables multiple parties to effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving fidelity and provenance.

Trillium:

Coinciding with the summit, Trillium Digital Services welcomed Michael Ciatto as a new Managing Partner. Mr. Ciatto, who brings over 15 years of experience in digital transformation and systems integration, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with Boardwalktech.

The ISG Xperience Summit also featured a standout presentation by Deborah Dull, Managing Partner at Trillium Digital Services, titled "Breaking the Rules: How Self-Driving Processes Are Rewriting Technology Implementation." Ms. Dull's session explored how agentic workforces are transforming both employee and customer experiences while accelerating business growth.

"Today's digital landscape demands solutions that acknowledge work happens outside formal systems," said Ms. Dull. "The most successful organizations are those building technology strategies that embrace the digital spaces in between, creating seamless experiences for both employees and customers."

About Trillium Digital Services

Trillium Digital Services is a global advisory and technology firm that helps clients build today's business with tomorrow's technologies. From backend infrastructure to frontline operations, Trillium designs and implements digital strategies for systems integration, process automation, and AI Ops across the enterprise. With strategic advisory, implementation, and specialized staffing, we meet teams where they are on their transformation journey. Our clients need new technologies while making the most of their existing systems to create better employee experience while improving the bottom line. What sets Trillium apart is its ecosystem of technology providers, giving clients access to solutions that move with them as they accelerate responsible growth in the new digital paradigm. Trillium is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL with offices in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and India. For more information on Trillium, visit our website at www.trillium.digital.

About Boardwalktech

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalk's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

