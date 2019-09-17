Boardwalktech Adds New Customer in Food Service Sector

BWLK continues expansion with new client license for the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform

CUPERTINO, CA, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSXV:BWLK) - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech") today announced that it has signed a new client that will implement the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform ("Boardwalk") for Sales and Operations Planning, delivering improved business results, higher ROI, and increased sales. The contract expands the Company's recurring revenue base through the addition of a new enterprise license and this new Sales and Operations Planning application, as well as non-recurring revenue from professional services. This is the fourth new client license or client extension that Boardwalk has executed so far this quarter.

The new client is a rapidly growing global food produce service company using its innovative, industry changing technology and techniques to significantly increase the shelf-life and improve the quality of food, thereby greatly reducing waste. These consumer-based food products are sold to both produce suppliers and through leading retail stores and chains. The Sales and Operations application which when run on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform enables a real-time digital connection between the client with its produce suppliers / retail customers, versus the current method of emailed attachments and physical logs, to more effectively execute demand and supply planning. Both parties expect this will be the first of many Boardwalk applications planned for this client to help it expand and grow its business.

"This mission critical Sales and Operations Planning application that will run on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform will help our client better manage their planning for sales, manufacturing and operations providing a solution that will allow them to rapidly expand and deliver great value to their customers and a better, fresher, and longer lasting product to the consumer," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "We are proud to be working with this client and their ground-breaking new technology to improve food quality and fight global food waste."

Mr. Duncan continued, "This latest application further validates that the Boardwalktech platform can be adopted by and generate significant ROI for enterprises in a wide variety of industries, seeking better multi-party digital ledger based solutions. Digital transformation, predictive analytics, track and trace and increasing the speed of product delivery from farm to consumer is paramount for the future of improving food sustainability and food quality for people around the world."

The Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform is the #1 environment for multi-party collaborative enterprise planning applications enabling trusted, authenticated, traced and secure transactions managed on a private permissioned digital ledger. Boardwalktech's platform provides the end-to-end framework needed for enterprise customers to digitally transform existing manual planning processes, enabling a more timely, accurate, and predictive business outcome delivering a high ROI and business value to the enterprise.

About Boardwalktech:

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and blockchain immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned blockchain cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid application development on any device or user interface and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BoardwalkTech

For further information: Charlie Glavin, Chief Financial Officer, Boardwalktech, Inc., 650-618-6163, charlie.glavin@boardwalktech.com; J.B. Kuppe, SVP Marketing, Jb.kuppe@boardwalktech.com, 650-618-6104; Virtus Advisory Group, boardwalktech@virtusadvisory.com, 416-644-5081