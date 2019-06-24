Boardwalk Wins Renovation of the Year Award for its Broadway Centre Community

CALGARY, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust -TSX: BEI.UN

Boardwalk is proud to announce that it was awarded the 2019 Best Renovation of the Year by Calgary's Residential Rental Association (CRRA) for its Broadway Centre community. This is the second consecutive year that Boardwalk has been honoured by the CRRA after being presented with the same award for its transformation of its Centre Pointe West community in 2018.

Sam Kolias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalk REIT commented: "We are so proud to receive this recognition for Broadway Centre, one of five communities in Calgary our team has re-positioned to our affordable luxury brand. The transformation positions Broadway Centre as one of Calgary's premier multi-family communities and a place our Resident Members are proud to call home. Our renovation and re-positioning program allows Boardwalk to provide the best product quality, service and experience for our Resident Members while also enhancing value and returns for our stakeholders.

Congratulations to our design team together with Paul Lavoie Interior Design who have delivered on an award-winning vision. A special thank you to our partner PNG Construction, and our operational teams for each of their commitment and dedication to transforming Broadway Centre, along with their work and guidance on our other asset renovations and re-positioning projects across each of Boardwalk's three brands throughout our regions."

Located minutes from Calgary's thriving Mission area and trendy Stephen Avenue, Broadway Centre is at the heart of the city's entertainment district in close proximity to restaurants, retail shopping, parks, and the downtown core. The amenity-rich community offers various options for its Residents with bachelor, one, two and three-bedroom suites with premium suites featuring contemporary interior finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, enhanced fixtures, and luxury flooring.

As a Boardwalk Lifestyle building, Broadway Centre offers Residents affordable luxury with sleek modern design, a lively and energetic atmosphere, superior customer service and a generous selection of first-class amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness facility, Resident lounge, wi-fi bar, community room, and a private outdoor terrace.

To learn more about Boardwalk's Broadway Centre community, follow the link below:

https://www.bwalk.com/en-ca/rent/details/alberta/calgary/broadway-centre/

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to provide Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with enhanced returns by increasing the value of its Trust Units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors

