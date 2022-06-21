BOARDWALK WINS FOUR AWARDS AT THE 2022 ANNUAL CALGARY RESIDENTIAL RENTAL ASSOCIATION AWARDS

CALGARY, AB, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: BEI.UN)

The Calgary Residential Rental Association (CRRA) Awards are presented in recognition of the industry's top performers in the Residential Real Estate space. Boardwalk has been honoured with four awards in the following categories: Building of the Year, Renovation of the Year, Community Service, and Digital Marketing Excellence.

Building of the Year Award

Exceptionally well maintained and perfectly situated in the beltline area, Randal House won Building of the Year. Offering expansive views of the surrounding downtown area, this asset features 70 units and is an amenity-rich community that was refreshed in July 2019 by Boardwalk's Capital Design and in-house Project Team. This project features distinct social spaces which include a fitness room, sauna and games room, and is the perfect place to live in Calgary's downtown core.

Renovation of the Year Award

For the fourth consecutive year, Boardwalk's Design Team was honoured to receive the Renovation of the Year Award. Located in the heart of Glamorgan, Richmond Towers, a 376-unit asset underwent a transformative renovation which included a complete modernization of all common areas, hallways and amenities. Some of these reimagined spaces included:

An inviting open-concept lobby with community focused sitting areas

Enhanced lighting, furnishings and artwork throughout the main lobby

Exterior building painting, signage, and storefront glazing

Extensive exterior landscaping upgrades

State-of-the-art fitness facility, community rooms and renovated pool and change rooms

An elevated Experience Centre and sales office for new and existing Resident Members

Upgraded laundry facilities

New and improved Associate lunchroom

Community Service Award

Radisson Village's Alison Brodie, was awarded with the esteemed Community Service Award. This award commemorates Alison's unwavering commitment to extraordinary customer service and the strong personal relationships she has built within her community and with her Resident Members.

Digital Marketing Excellence Award

For the second consecutive year, this prestigious award was presented to Boardwalk's Marketing Team in recognition of its industry-leading online presence, inclusive of social media, websites, and Resident Member portals. Combined, these channels support a unified and customer-centric vision to create the best and most comprehensive customer journey for all those interacting with the brand.

Sam Kolias, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Boardwalk REIT commented:

"Thank you to the Calgary Residential Rental Association for their sustained efforts and leadership in continuing to support our multi-family communities with resources that allow community providers to ensure quality affordable housing in Calgary. We are so proud of our entire Boardwalk Family Forever, and the awards received highlighting our unwavering commitment to providing all our Resident Members with the best, safest and most inclusive place to call home."

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livestm. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors .

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Boardwalk REIT, Investor Relations, (403) 531-9255, [email protected]