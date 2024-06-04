Boardwalk to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2024 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust -TSX: BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ("Boardwalk") today announced that Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will be presenting at Nareit's REITweek 2024 Investor Conference in the New York Hilton Midtown's Beekman room on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livestm. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors.

