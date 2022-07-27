BOARD CHANGES AND RENEWAL OF PLANS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Essex Minerals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ESX) (OTCQB: ESXFM) (FRA: EWX1) is pleased to make the following announcement.

Board changes

Ms Elena Tanzola, the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary has been appointed to the board of directors effective immediately.

Mr James Harris has decided to retire from public company life and has resigned from the board effective immediately.

The board thanks Mr Harris for his valuable contribution and wishes him well in his retirement.

Renewal of the Plans

The Company advises that it received shareholder approval for amendments to its stock option plan and its performance and restricted share unit plan (collectively, the "Plans") at its annual general and special meeting held on May 16, 2022.

Details of the amended Plans are set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 13, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

Paul Loudon

President & CEO

www.essexminerals.com

