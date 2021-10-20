BnSellit Technology Inc. Begins Trading on The Canadian Securities Exchange
Oct 20, 2021, 10:41 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") a homegrown Canadian technology company is proud to announce that it has begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BNSL). BnSellit is poised to become Canada's next big technology success story.
BnSellit Technology Inc. is a Canadian technology company that connects guests staying in Airbnb, VRBO and other Short-Term Rental ('STR') properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers ('Hosts'). With the BnSellit App, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase the Host income per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques, activity kits and more. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more income. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave. The STR market is exploding with more 1.2 million active listings in the US/Canada and over 14 million world-wide creating unprecedented on-location income growth opportunities for STR Hosts.
For further information: Contact : S. Bolton, Email: [email protected]
