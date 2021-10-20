BnSellit Technology Inc. and Guesty, Inc. Sign Partnership Agreement

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - BnSellit Technology Inc. ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") (CSE: BNSL) announced today that it has entered into a Partnership with Guesty, Inc. to provide the full suite of BnSellit Services to Guesty Users. Guesty will use their online Marketplace, Blogs and other communication methods to educate their users on the benefits of the BnSellit Platform to capture incremental revenue with every booking. Currently over 100,000 short-term rental property owners and managers use Guesty's property Management solutions and resources.

"Guesty is excited to have BnSellit join the Guesty Marketplace to provide our users with the ability to upsell and capture incremental revenue with every booking. We are proud to offer tools to our users to solve every business need within the hospitality and short-term rental industry." Alexandra Mandel – Guesty Inc.

About BnSellit Technology Inc.

BnSellit Technology Inc. is a technology company that connects guests staying in Short-Term Rental ('STR') properties with items offered for sale or rent by STR owners and managers ('Hosts'). With the BnSellit app, Hosts can quickly and easily post and manage items located on site for sale or rent. Items which can significantly increase revenue per stay. These items can include local souvenirs, decor, essential items, snacks, toiletries, art, antiques and activity kits. Using the BnSellit app, Hosts can also rent bicycles, golf clubs or sell access to hi-speed internet for even more revenue. When guests arrive at a BnSellit Host location, they are presented with simple instructions on how to view, purchase or rent available items. Once the payment transaction is complete, the guest can use the item during their stay or take it with them when they leave.

About Guesty, Inc.

Guesty is the ultimate property management platform for short-term and vacation rentals. Our end-to-end solution simplifies the complex operational needs that property managers face on a daily basis – from guest communication to task assignment to payment processing. With Guesty, property managers save time so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

