BND Inc. Announces that they are the official Boditech Distributors in Canada

Canadian Facilities now have access to international diagnostic tests that were previously scarce or unavailable in Canada.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - BND Inc. formerly known as Bio Nuclear Diagnostics Inc. Announces the Availability of Boditech Diagnostic Tests in Canada. BND Inc., a national leader in providing Disposable Medical Supplies and Diagnostics across Canada, announced today it is now distributing diagnostic tests. BND established molecular testing in smaller regional centers with Focus Diagnostics ground-breaking near point of care molecular system for Flu testing. BND is also well known for being the primary source for masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipment for the cities of Toronto and Hamilton, and many other municipalities across Canada. Now BND Inc. is also able to provide diagnostic tests to provide clinicians with lab accuracy in a cost-effective way.

"This ensures immediate results for patient health checks and screenings that can be delivered at the near point-of-care testing (POCT) centres," says Rakesh Nayyar, VP of Diagnostics at BND Inc. "We are focused on continuing to deliver innovative products across the country that will improve patient care. Canada is known for being a leading country in providing world class access to medical care and being able to provide Boditech Diagnostics means that we are giving the very latest diagnostics and technology to our customers."

About BND Inc.

BND Inc. is the Canadian leader of Medical Supplies and Diagnostics for the healthcare industry. Our proven track record has been built by partnering with medical institutions to stretch their healthcare dollars.

Supplying the highest quality products in the industry and proud to be a leader with ISO 13485-16 MDSAP certification.

About Boditech Med

Boditech Med markets its own brand of point-of-care diagnostic products to more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Boditech is a public company listed on the KOSDAQ. A world leader in in vitro diagnostics, Boditech Med has a product portfolio of 33 diagnostic reagents.

