BMTC Group inc. Announces the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 25th, 2019 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:









Votes for Votes withheld

# % # % André Bérard 28 213 771 99.68% 90 621 0.32% Lucien Bouchard 27 210 150 96.13% 1 094 242 3.87% Gabriel Castiglio 27 714 289 97.92% 590 103 2.08% Anne-Marie Leclair 28 298 392 99.98% 6 000 0.02% Yves Des Groseillers 27 666 624 97.75% 638 128 2.25% Charles Des Groseillers 27 666 064 97.74% 638 328 2.26% Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 27 667 164 99.97% 638 228 2.25% Tony Fionda 28 297 292 99.97% 7 100 0.03%

BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.

For further information: Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757

Related Links

www.braultetmartineau.com

