BMTC Group inc. Announces the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 25th, 2019 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:


Votes for

Votes withheld

#

%

       #

%

André Bérard

28 213 771

99.68%

90 621

0.32%

Lucien Bouchard

27 210 150

96.13%

1 094 242

3.87%

Gabriel Castiglio

27 714 289

97.92%

590 103

2.08%

Anne-Marie Leclair

28 298 392

99.98%

6 000

0.02%

Yves Des Groseillers

27 666 624

97.75%

638 128

2.25%

Charles Des Groseillers

27 666 064

97.74%

638 328

2.26%

Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers

27 667 164

99.97%

638 228

2.25%

Tony Fionda

28 297 292

99.97%

7 100

0.03%

BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

For further information: Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757

