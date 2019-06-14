BMTC Group inc. Announces the Election of Directors Français
Jun 14, 2019, 17:52 ET
MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 25th, 2019 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.
Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Votes for
|
Votes withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
André Bérard
|
28 213 771
|
99.68%
|
90 621
|
0.32%
|
Lucien Bouchard
|
27 210 150
|
96.13%
|
1 094 242
|
3.87%
|
Gabriel Castiglio
|
27 714 289
|
97.92%
|
590 103
|
2.08%
|
Anne-Marie Leclair
|
28 298 392
|
99.98%
|
6 000
|
0.02%
|
Yves Des Groseillers
|
27 666 624
|
97.75%
|
638 128
|
2.25%
|
Charles Des Groseillers
|
27 666 064
|
97.74%
|
638 328
|
2.26%
|
Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers
|
27 667 164
|
99.97%
|
638 228
|
2.25%
|
Tony Fionda
|
28 297 292
|
99.97%
|
7 100
|
0.03%
BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.
SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.
For further information: Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757
